Dundee must learn to be street-wise FAST after Hearts collapse says Jordan McGhee

The defender insists the Dark Blues will learn lessons from Tynecastle disappointment.

By George Cran
Jordan McGhee dismayed at full-time after Dundee lost to Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Jordan McGhee dismayed at full-time after Dundee lost to Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee need to be more street-wise says Jordan McGhee after a second-half collapse ended in dismay at Hearts.

Tuesday night saw the Dark Blues romp into a 2-0 lead at the break, sparking boos from the home support.

However, the Jambos turned the game around with three second-half strikes to take all three points.

And saw Dundee leave empty-handed.

Dundee FC’s Jordan McGhee gets a foot in on Stephen Kingsley. Image: SNS

“First half we were excellent but the second we came off that,” McGhee said.

“We didn’t take the game to Hearts like we should have and got punished for it.

“We are a young squad but we need to learn quickly. The Premiership is a tough league and that was proved on Tuesday.

“Tynecastle is never easy – environment, stadium, fans, we’ll learn from all that and come out the other side, I’m sure.”

‘Sting’

McGhee admits the first Hearts goal changed the dynamic at Tynecastle.

Calem Nieuwenhof struck on 57 minutes to make it 2-1.

At that point, the Dark Blues should have reacted says the experienced defender.

Nieuwenhof fires Hearts back into the game. Image: SNS

“That’s a game-changer,” McGhee admitted.

“We needed to take the sting out of the game after that, settle down and go again.

“But they came at us fast. That’s something we need to learn. To see games out and be more street-wise.”

‘Felt like goal didn’t happen’

The match started in such positive fashion for McGhee and Dundee.

Returning to the club where he started his career, the 27-year-old swept in a fine opening goal.

Jordan McGhee curls in for 1-0. Image: SNS
Jordan McGhee curls in for 1-0 to Dundee FC. Image: SNS

But he admits it’s already forgotten thanks to the final result.

“It’s nice to score a goal, “ he added.

“It doesn’t matter who I’m scoring against, that one turned out to be against Hearts.

“It counts for nothing now because we lost the game. At the time I was buzzing but after the game it felt like it didn’t even happen.

“But it is my first of the season, hopefully I can chip in with a few more.”

