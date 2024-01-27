Watch moment stranded seal pup in Kirkcaldy makes its way back to sea

This is the moment a stranded seal pup made its way back to the sea in Kirkcaldy.

Elvira Surovtseva was running along the beach in the Fife town on Friday when she spotted the tiny seal on the shore.

She watched on as it made its journey back home, describing the moment as “amazing”.

She told The Courier: “I was running along the beach this morning [Friday] and saw a lot of birds on the shore.

“I went down to the beach to see what was there and saw him. He looked tired and scared.

‘You don’t see this every day on the beach in Kirkcaldy’

“The sea was moving further and further from the shore. He had a long way to go.

“I stood behind him at a distance and just watched, periodically driving away the crows.

“The emotions were incredible. You don’t see this every day on the beach in Kirkcaldy.

“I really wanted to help him get to the sea faster but all I could do was wait until he slowly but surely got home.

“It was amazing when he dived into the water against the backdrop of a stunning rising sun.

“He was able to survive on land and I hope everything will be fine with him in the sea.”