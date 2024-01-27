Owner devastated after Perth cafe broken into for second time

The owner of a cafe in Perth has been left “devastated” after they were broken into for the second time.

An intruder broke into Johnnie Orange Cafe on St Paul’s Square on Saturday morning.

It is the second time in almost half a year that the store has been targeted.

It is not known whether anything has been stolen.

Owner Johnnie Yuen told The Courier that the kitchen window has been ruined.

He said: “I am very upset. We are just a small shop.

“This is just devastating news to us. The kitchen window will be extremely expensive to replace.

“We are from Hong Kong and always would like to support the local community.

“That’s why we opened this cafe and living store for everyone.

“We don’t make a fortune, just sustain a humble life. All we want is a safe, carefree community.”

Mr Yuen has said they will try to get the cafe back up and running this afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following a report of a break-in at a premises in St Paul’s Square, Perth.

“The incident was reported to police around 7.10am on Saturday, January 27 2024.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

It comes after the store was broken into last August and a sum of money was stolen from the till.