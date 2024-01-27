Owner devastated after Perth cafe broken into for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner devastated after Perth cafe broken into for second time

An intruder broke into Johnnie Orange Cafe on Saturday morning.

By Chloe Burrell
Police outside Johnnie Orange Cafe in Perth.
Police outside Johnnie Orange Cafe on Saturday. Image: Johnnie Orange Cafe

The owner of a cafe in Perth has been left “devastated” after they were broken into for the second time.

An intruder broke into Johnnie Orange Cafe on St Paul’s Square on Saturday morning.

It is the second time in almost half a year that the store has been targeted.

It is not known whether anything has been stolen.

Owner Johnnie Yuen told The Courier that the kitchen window has been ruined.

He said: “I am very upset. We are just a small shop.

“This is just devastating news to us. The kitchen window will be extremely expensive to replace.

Smashed kitchen window of Johnnie Orange Cafe in Perth.
The smashed kitchen window. Image: Johnnie Orange Cafe
A stone left behind after a break-in at Johnnie Orange Cafe in Perth.
A stone left behind after a break-in at the cafe. Image: Johnnie Orange Cafe

“We are from Hong Kong and always would like to support the local community.

“That’s why we opened this cafe and living store for everyone.

“We don’t make a fortune, just sustain a humble life. All we want is a safe, carefree community.”

Mr Yuen has said they will try to get the cafe back up and running this afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following a report of a break-in at a premises in St Paul’s Square, Perth.

“The incident was reported to police around 7.10am on Saturday, January 27 2024.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

It comes after the store was broken into last August and a sum of money was stolen from the till.

