On board Cunard’s new luxury cruise ship who sailed up the River Forth today

Cunard’s new luxury cruise ship the Queen Anne made her maiden voyage on the River Forth on Sunday.

A tug from Forth Ports welcomed the £479million vessel into South Queensferry with a water canon salute led by local piper Louise Marshall.

She docked there this morning as part of the 14-night British Isles Festival Voyage.

Her next destination is Kirkwall, Orkney, on May 28 as she tours the Highlands before heading back south to Liverpool for her official naming ceremony on June 3.

The Queen Anne was launched on May 3 2024 with an inaugural trip to Lisbon, and will sail to the Mediterranean, Norwegian Fjords, Baltics and more before the end of the year.

At 1,058ft long, the Queen Anne has a crew of 1,225 and can accommodate 2,996 guests.

She has four main state dining rooms as well as a selection of gastro pubs, international dining rooms and buffets.

There are also theatres, cinemas, spas and children’s activities as well as a range of bars and lounges.

Rob Mason, Head of Cruise for Capital Cruising said: “We are thrilled to have Cunard’s brand new ship call into the river Forth.

“She is a magnificent vessel and we extended a very warm Scottish welcome to her and her guests as they arrived into South Queensferry early this morning.

“Scotland’s cruise business contributes significantly to the economy, supports hundreds of jobs and delivers benefits to local businesses and communities.”

He added: “This is our busiest cruise season ever as passengers and ship lines choose our ports and anchorages to access the vast variety of attractions that Scotland has to offer including our UNESCO capital City of Edinburgh.”

Take a look at her impressive interior.