New Wormit Boating Club electric safety vessel is UK first

With a range of up to 100 nautical miles and room for up to six people, the vessel is an environmentally friendly alternative to the club’s existing petrol safety boats.

By Alan Wilson
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Wormit Boating Club has become the first in the UK to take delivery of a state-of-the-art, fully electric safety and training vessel.

The purpose-built Pulse 63 rigid inflatable boat (RIB), which has been named eWOC by a local primary school pupil, has been officially launched on the River Tay estuary.

The safety boat has been built for Wormit Boating Club and Watersports Hub by RS Electric Boats in Hampshire.

Members of the club, the public and invited guests gathered at the club’s open day on Saturday following the unveiling of the vessel’s name.

eWOC (electric Wormit Operational Craft), was suggested by seven-year-old Wormit Primary School pupil, Archie Dowdell.

Sailing and rowing boats, paddleboards, kayaks and other vessels will also be on display in the Tay estuary.

Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

With a top speed of up to 23 knots, a range of up to 100 nautical miles and capacity for up to six people, the new vessel is a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to the club’s ageing existing petrol-fuelled safety boats.

Its sealed, onboard batteries can be charged via the mains in the same way as an electric car.

The purchase of the £100,000 vessel has been made possible by a grant from the Crown Estate Scotland and generous donations from local companies, individuals and club funds.

Star Wars inspired boat name

The new safety boat will support the club’s current 225 members who take part in a range of watersports between the Tay road and rail bridges.

This includes open water swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, skiff rowing, dinghy sailing and powerboating.

P4 pupil Archie explained his thinking behind how he came to name the boat eWOC.

“I looked at the rules of what they wanted to be included in the name,” he said, “so came up with electric and Wormit – I took the first letters of these and ewok just came to me because I love Star Wars.

Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I had to make the other letters fit… I came up with the O for operational easily, but couldn’t think of a word that fitted the K, so that’s why it’s eWOC and not eWOK.

“I was really happy and excited when I found out I won the competition. Just really happy.”

The purchase of the new vessel is part of a wider modernisation strategy for the club.

There are plans for a community asset transfer of the club grounds from Fife Council and ambitions to create a new clubhouse with a balcony and potentially a café overlooking the Tay.

Vessel will reduce pollution

Ralph Webster, Commodore of the Wormit club, said: “As a small but friendly boating club in Fife, we are proud to be the first in the UK to have this fantastic electric safety vessel, pioneering the use of its innovative design, features and specification on our local waters.

“We are all trying to help clean up the river Tay so are very aware of our commitment to preserving the local area, so as well as being the next generation in safety boats, eWOC is both sustainable and kind to the marine environment which provides so much enjoyment to our members.

“This lifesaving rescue boat will be the first of its type in Scotland and we are hopeful the modern technology will help us to continue to reduce levels of pollution, as our other sporting activities are generally carbon neutral.”

Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Based at Woodhaven Pier in Wormit, the club is a registered Royal Yachting Association Member and Training Centre.

The club’s volunteer RYA Powerboat Instructor Andrew Lumsden will also use this vessel as part of the RYA Powerboat Level 2 Courses run by the club.

This will give those undertaking the course to experience new boat technology in addition to the club’s current fleet of petrol-powered vessels.

Andrew said: “We are delighted to have received this vessel in full compliance and safety guidelines as set by the RYA and offers fully inboard seating for increased safety during Powerboat courses.”

Wormit Boat Club looks to future

A deliberate fire in the clubhouse during the Covid-19 lockdown was the catalyst for rejuvenating the club.

The clubhouse was repaired by the members themselves and
paddleboarding, kayaking and open water swimming were added to the club’s activities, bringing in new members.

Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Since then, a development plan was approved which has seen the club becoming a registered Scottish Charity (SCIO) and submitting a Community Asset Transfer of the club grounds from Fife Council.

A secure kayak shed and additional storage facility has recently been constructed.

It is hoped that a new two-storey clubhouse will follow to complement the new, eco-friendly rescue craft and newly-enhanced facilities.

