Best pictures from Atholl Gathering

Crowds flocked to Blair Castle on Sunday for the annual Atholl Gathering and Highland Games.

The spectacle was officially opened by the Atholl Highlanders, with a stirring ‘March On’, led by the sound of their pipes and drums.

Visitors then enjoyed a packed programme of traditional entertainment as strongmen from across Scotland took to the field to battle it out.

Events included tossing the caber, putting the shot and throwing the hammer.

Popular activities, such as Highland dancing, tug o’ war and solo piping, added up to a fun day out for all the family.

Sunday’s Gathering followed the traditional Atholl Highlanders Parade on Saturday.

As the only remaining private regiment in Europe, the Highlanders act as the personal bodyguard to the Duke of Atholl, who is Chief of Clan Murray.

Pictures taken by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson