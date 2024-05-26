Best pictures from Atholl Gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from Atholl Gathering

Blair Castle hosted the annual Atholl Gathering and Highland Games

Tug o’ War competition. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tug o’ War competition. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay & Emma Grady

Crowds flocked to Blair Castle on Sunday for the annual Atholl Gathering and Highland Games.

The spectacle was officially opened by the Atholl Highlanders, with a stirring ‘March On’, led by the sound of their pipes and drums.

Visitors then enjoyed a packed programme of traditional entertainment as strongmen from across Scotland took to the field to battle it out.

Events included tossing the caber, putting the shot and throwing the hammer.

Popular activities, such as Highland dancing, tug o’ war and solo piping, added up to a fun day out for all the family.

Sunday’s Gathering followed the traditional Atholl Highlanders Parade on Saturday.

As the only remaining private regiment in Europe, the Highlanders act as the personal bodyguard to the Duke of Atholl, who is Chief of Clan Murray.

Here are some of the best pictures from the action on Sunday.

Pictures taken by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson 

 

Kilted participant cheers.
Wrestlers compete in their kilts.
Highland Dancing competitions took place all day.
Highland Dancing on stage.
Pipe band participants at the formal opening.
Strongmen battle it out to be the winner.
Pipe bands show of their skills.
A big cannon is let off to mark the games.
Pipers march through the grounds.
A Highland dash to the finish line.
First to the finish line.
A young piper performs.
Ready to race.
Youngsters in the wrestling event.
View of the Atholl Gathering & Highland Games.
Racing to the finish line.
Competitor throwing the hammer.
Visitors hiding from the rain.
Running to the finish line.
Youngsters having fun in the races.
Somebody takes a tumble in the race.
Visitors watch from the sidelines.
Visitor takes snaps.
Youngster delighted to win.
Competitor takes part in the shot putt.
Participants show of their marching skills.
Visitors enjoying their day out.
Visitor enjoying the events.
Highland dancers compete.

