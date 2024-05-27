Man, 51, charged after two men, 18 and 53, taken to hospital after ‘glassing’ at Perth pub

A 51-year-old man has been charged after two men were taken to hospital after a reported glassing at a Perth pub

Police were called to The Robert Burns Lounge on County Place in the early hours of Sunday.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance within a business premises in Perth.

“The incident occurred around 12.30am on Sunday. Two men, aged 18 and 53, were taken to hospital.

“A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault.

“He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.”