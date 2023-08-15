Owners devastated after break-in at Perth café

The owners of a café in Perth are devastated after an intruder stole all their cash.

The break-in at Johnnie Orange Café and Lifestyle store took place just before 5am on Tuesday.

It is believed the thief used a large stone to smash a small kitchen window and get access.

The owners – Johnnie Yuen and his wife – told The Courier the intruder lifted all the cash from the till and also stole a small safe, with a total of £200 nicked.

Mrs Yuen said: “When I first found out I was just crying. All of our cash was gone.

“When one of the neighbours called to tell me what had happened I was devastated.

“We’re both pretty upset.

“Not only will we need to get the damage sorted but we will also need to spend more money to protect the windows to stop this from happening again.”

Support from neighbours after Perth café break-in

The St Paul’s Square cafe and lifestyle store remains open but the kitchen is not operational.

Mr Yuen said: “We cannot thank the neighbours enough for their support.

“They chose to stay and wait with us until the police arrived.

“We will try our best to resume normal business as soon as possible.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday morning police received a report of a break-in at a premises in the St Paul’s Square area of Perth, which is believed to have taken place in the early hours of the morning.

“Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”