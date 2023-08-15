Owners devastated after break-in at Perth café

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Owners devastated after break-in at Perth café

An intruder entered the café and emptied the till on Tuesday morning.

By Andrew Robson
The Perth café, Johnnie Orange Cafe, was broken in to Tuesday morning
The Perth café was broken into Tuesday morning. Image: Johnnie Orange Cafe

The owners of a café in Perth are devastated after an intruder stole all their cash.

The break-in at Johnnie Orange Café and Lifestyle store took place just before 5am on Tuesday.

It is believed the thief used a large stone to smash a small kitchen window and get access.

A large stone on the floor of the floor after the Perth cafe break-in
The owners believe access was gained through a small window in the kitchen. Image: Johnnie Orange Café, Perth.

The owners – Johnnie Yuen and his wife – told The Courier the intruder lifted all the cash from the till and also stole a small safe, with a total of £200 nicked.

Mrs Yuen said: “When I first found out I was just crying. All of our cash was gone.

“When one of the neighbours called to tell me what had happened I was devastated.

“We’re both pretty upset.

“Not only will we need to get the damage sorted but we will also need to spend more money to protect the windows to stop this from happening again.”

Support from neighbours after Perth café break-in

The St Paul’s Square cafe and lifestyle store remains open but the kitchen is not operational.

Mr Yuen said: “We cannot thank the neighbours enough for their support.

“They chose to stay and wait with us until the police arrived.

“We will try our best to resume normal business as soon as possible.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday morning police received a report of a break-in at a premises in the St Paul’s Square area of Perth, which is believed to have taken place in the early hours of the morning.

“Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

