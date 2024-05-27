Mum-of-three attacked police and bar staff during drunken brawl in Blairgowrie pub

A mum-of-three attacked a bar worker and a police officer during a drunken brawl at a Blairgowrie pub.

Kerry Brown lashed out as she was being escorted from the Cartwheel Inn in the town’s Wellmeadow.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 39-year-old, who was drunk on a cocktail of booze and medicine, had been earlier barred “indefinitely” from the establishment.

Officers were called after she repeatedly refused to leave.

Brown appeared in the dock and admitted assaulting a female employee and a police officer on March 1 this year.

Flailed arms to evade officers

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said: “Witnesses were working at the bar when they observed the accused walk in at about 9.45pm.

“Both were aware that she had been barred indefinitely on an earlier occasion.

“They requested the accused to leave the premises multiple times but she failed to comply.”

Staff contacted police and officers arrived just before 10.30pm.

“The accused was traced and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol,” the prosecutor said.

Brown was asked to leave again but she refused.

“Constables laid hands on the accused in order to remove her from the locus,” said Mrs Paterson.

“She flailed her arms in an attempt to evade the officers.

“The accused also refused to put down her drinks glass.”

As she struggled with police, two employees attempted to offer assistance by removing Brown’s glass.

“The accused kicked one of the members of staff on the leg,” said the fiscal depute.

“She was then placed in handcuffs.

“As she was being escorted out of the building, she kicked out again several times.

“She struck PC Leighton Davidson on the body.”

Not welcome

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, said: “On this occasion, she had taken alcohol on top of prescription medication.

“The effects of this were there for all to see.”

Brown was unaware she had been banned from the town centre pub, the court heard.

Sheriff Alison McKay told her: “I fully appreciate that, from your point of view, you were not banned from this particular establishment but it must have been clear to you that you were not welcome.

“In this case a by-stander was assaulted and a police officer was assaulted, so I am not satisfied I can defer sentence for good behaviour.”

Brown, of Macdonald Crescent, Rattray, was placed on a two-month restriction of liberty order and must stay home between 9pm and 6am each night.

