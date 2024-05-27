Ex-para’s weapons arsenal found after Dundee multi rampage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Ex-para’s weapons arsenal found after Dundee multi rampage

Police uncovered concerning imitation firearms, bows and knives after Darren Hogg let them into is wrecked flat.

By Ross Gardiner
Darren Hogg
Darren Hogg. Image: Facebook.

A weapons fanatic sprayed an imitation firearm around a communal landing, before police found a weapons arsenal in his Dundee multi.

When police attended at Burnside Court on the afternoon of May 10 last year, Darren Hogg told officers: “If you don’t remove me from here I’ll pop off.”

Armed Hogg – who formerly served in the parachute regiment – roared at a neighbour’s property about his door being buzzed before discharging one of his many imitation firearms.

Neighbours on Hogg’s floor and the one above called police and officers uncovered the frightening weapons stash in his ruined flat, including more imitation firearms, a Molotov cocktail, knives, bows and gas canisters.

He was sentenced to 23 months imprisonment with a six-month supervised release order.

Hallway rampage

Forfar Sheriff Court heard Hogg was diagnosed with anxiety, PTSD and an emotional disorder and medicated but chooses to self-medicate with cannabis.

The 36-year-old lived on the sixth floor of the 14-storey multi and his rampage was caught on hallway CCTV.

Just after 1.30pm, a neighbour heard him outside, shouting and opened her door to see him holding a black imitation gun.

At another door, Hogg was shouting “Stop getting your mates to buzz my buzzer.”

He went back inside his flat and police were called.

Hogg came back out holding a homemade axe and could be heard banging and smashing things before they arrived just before 2pm.

Officers found metal ball-bearing pellets in the hallway and pock-marks on surfaces led them to believe if anyone had been struck, they would have sustained severe injuries.

Weapons arsenal

Hogg answered his door sweating profusely, despite his windows being broken.

He told police: “I lost it, if you don’t remove me from here I’ll pop off.”

He conceded he had several guns.

In the living room, they found an imitation gun with magazine, an imitation handgun and a small, decorative knife.

They also found an imitation gun with a torch, pellets and another imitation gun which Hogg said did not work.

Police asked if he had any more weapons and he pointed at a foam sword, replying “behind the Molotov cocktail.”

Officers found an empty glass bottle with tissue coming from it and butane cannisters.

They obtained a full search warrant and seized more concerning finds.

Among them were two bows, an arrow, gas cannisters, ball bearings, a clubhead larger than a tennis ball, a glass bong, a wooden club, a butane-propane mix, two imitation firearm lighters, a case of darts, a BB gun and two airsoft gun canisters.

A certificate was found confirming Hogg served with the parachute regiment from July 2011 until being discharged in September 2013.

‘I’m not going to cause trouble’

Hogg, now a Perth Prison inmate, appeared for sentencing via a video link from jail, where he has been on remand since appearing in court the day after his outburst.

He admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and possessing and brandishing weapons with the intention of causing another person to believe he would inflict violence.

His solicitor Angela McLardy said a social work report echoes Hogg’s explanation to her that there was a “significant deterioration” in his mental health “with there being no support for him”.

Ms McLardy said he is now effectively homeless but knows how to access support and will seek a fresh start when he is liberated.

Through the video link, Hogg shouted: “I’m not going to cause anyone trouble.

“I’m not going to do anything.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

