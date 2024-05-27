Ex-para’s weapons arsenal found after Dundee multi rampage

A weapons fanatic sprayed an imitation firearm around a communal landing, before police found a weapons arsenal in his Dundee multi.

When police attended at Burnside Court on the afternoon of May 10 last year, Darren Hogg told officers: “If you don’t remove me from here I’ll pop off.”

Armed Hogg – who formerly served in the parachute regiment – roared at a neighbour’s property about his door being buzzed before discharging one of his many imitation firearms.

Neighbours on Hogg’s floor and the one above called police and officers uncovered the frightening weapons stash in his ruined flat, including more imitation firearms, a Molotov cocktail, knives, bows and gas canisters.

He was sentenced to 23 months imprisonment with a six-month supervised release order.

Hallway rampage

Forfar Sheriff Court heard Hogg was diagnosed with anxiety, PTSD and an emotional disorder and medicated but chooses to self-medicate with cannabis.

The 36-year-old lived on the sixth floor of the 14-storey multi and his rampage was caught on hallway CCTV.

Just after 1.30pm, a neighbour heard him outside, shouting and opened her door to see him holding a black imitation gun.

At another door, Hogg was shouting “Stop getting your mates to buzz my buzzer.”

He went back inside his flat and police were called.

Hogg came back out holding a homemade axe and could be heard banging and smashing things before they arrived just before 2pm.

Officers found metal ball-bearing pellets in the hallway and pock-marks on surfaces led them to believe if anyone had been struck, they would have sustained severe injuries.

Weapons arsenal

Hogg answered his door sweating profusely, despite his windows being broken.

He told police: “I lost it, if you don’t remove me from here I’ll pop off.”

He conceded he had several guns.

In the living room, they found an imitation gun with magazine, an imitation handgun and a small, decorative knife.

They also found an imitation gun with a torch, pellets and another imitation gun which Hogg said did not work.

Police asked if he had any more weapons and he pointed at a foam sword, replying “behind the Molotov cocktail.”

Officers found an empty glass bottle with tissue coming from it and butane cannisters.

They obtained a full search warrant and seized more concerning finds.

Among them were two bows, an arrow, gas cannisters, ball bearings, a clubhead larger than a tennis ball, a glass bong, a wooden club, a butane-propane mix, two imitation firearm lighters, a case of darts, a BB gun and two airsoft gun canisters.

A certificate was found confirming Hogg served with the parachute regiment from July 2011 until being discharged in September 2013.

‘I’m not going to cause trouble’

Hogg, now a Perth Prison inmate, appeared for sentencing via a video link from jail, where he has been on remand since appearing in court the day after his outburst.

He admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and possessing and brandishing weapons with the intention of causing another person to believe he would inflict violence.

His solicitor Angela McLardy said a social work report echoes Hogg’s explanation to her that there was a “significant deterioration” in his mental health “with there being no support for him”.

Ms McLardy said he is now effectively homeless but knows how to access support and will seek a fresh start when he is liberated.

Through the video link, Hogg shouted: “I’m not going to cause anyone trouble.

“I’m not going to do anything.”

