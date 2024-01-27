Perth boxer Luke Bibby wins every round in first pro fight – and gets messages from ex-World champ and St Johnstone captain

Luke Bibby has got his professional boxing career off to a winning start.

The Perth fighter won every round of his debut contest in Glasgow, claiming a 60-54 points victory over experienced Englishman, Mark Butler.

Bibby, 23, a lightweight, was backed by nearly 200 friends and family from the Fair City at Friday night’s Crowne Plaza ‘Burns Supper’ event.

Trained by Billy Nelson, who guided Ricky Burns to the top of the sport, he’ll soon be back in the ring.

Bibby will box in Alloa in less than a fortnight (February 9) and is expected to fight for a third time in March.

4/4 for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 boxers tonight at our first promotion of 2024 📈 #kynochboxing pic.twitter.com/5NfFL7e1ZF — Kynoch Boxing (@KynochBoxing) January 27, 2024

Messages before and after his first win have been flooding in on social media, with the likes of former World champion, Alex Arthur, and St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon wishing him good luck and offering their congratulations.

“It’s brilliant to get started in the pros with a convincing win,” said Bibby. “I absolutely loved it.

“Thanks to everyone who came through to Glasgow – the support was amazing. I can’t wait to get in the ring again now.”

Bibby, who learned his trade at the Perth Railway Boxing Club, has an impressive amateur pedigree, winning GB and international honours.

He has his sights set high – with a world title fight at McDiarmid Park the ultimate goal.