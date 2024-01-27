Perth boxer Luke Bibby wins every round in first pro fight – and gets messages from ex-World champ and St Johnstone captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth boxer Luke Bibby wins every round in first pro fight – and gets messages from ex-World champ and St Johnstone captain

The 23-year-old lightweight made his debut in Glasgsow.

By Eric Nicolson
Luke Bibby.
Luke Bibby. Image: Submitted.

Luke Bibby has got his professional boxing career off to a winning start.

The Perth fighter won every round of his debut contest in Glasgow, claiming a 60-54 points victory over experienced Englishman, Mark Butler.

Bibby, 23, a lightweight, was backed by nearly 200 friends and family from the Fair City at Friday night’s Crowne Plaza ‘Burns Supper’ event.

Trained by Billy Nelson, who guided Ricky Burns to the top of the sport, he’ll soon be back in the ring.

Bibby will box in Alloa in less than a fortnight (February 9) and is expected to fight for a third time in March.

Messages before and after his first win have been flooding in on social media, with the likes of former World champion, Alex Arthur, and St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon wishing him good luck and offering their congratulations.

“It’s brilliant to get started in the pros with a convincing win,” said Bibby. “I absolutely loved it.

“Thanks to everyone who came through to Glasgow – the support was amazing. I can’t wait to get in the ring again now.”

Bibby, who learned his trade at the Perth Railway Boxing Club, has an impressive amateur pedigree, winning GB and international honours.

He has his sights set high – with a world title fight at McDiarmid Park the ultimate goal.

