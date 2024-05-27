UK’s biggest volleyball tournament held in Perth for possibly the last time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

UK’s biggest volleyball tournament held in Perth for possibly the last time

The Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament has been running in Perth for 39 years but could be forced to finish due to the closure of Bell's Sports Centre.

By Sean O'Neil
Banana Bandits from Dundee take on the Big Dig Energy from Glasgow at Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Banana Bandits from Dundee take on the Big Dig Energy from Glasgow at Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The UK’s biggest volleyball tournament was held in Perth this weekend in what could be the last ever outing for the competition in the city.

The two-day Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament took place at the North Inch on Saturday and Sunday, attracting 140 teams to the event which has been running for 39 years.

However, the competition is under threat after Live Active Leisure (LAL) and Perth and Kinross Council agreed to close Bell’s Sports Centre.

Teams play at the Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament in Perth Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The volleyball tournament, which utilised 43 outdoor courts across both days, relies on the complex’s facilities to run the competition.

David Munro, tournament director, has been highly critical of the decision to close Bell’s – a move which was made without consulting sports clubs.

‘A major headache’

Mr Munro told The Courier: “Now in its 39th year, the Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament hasn’t been without problems to seek this year with flood damage to Bell’s Sports Centre.

Dave Munro outside Bells Sports Centre.
Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament organiser Dave Munro outside Bells Sports Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

“The fact that Bell’s is out of action including some of its indoor showers and toilets has been a major headache.

“But our thanks must go to Bell’s staff for accommodating us the best they can, and along with Perthshire Rugby Club’s showers and toilets, we (were) able to run this year’s tournament.”

The North Inch facility will close on August 31 after a final decision was made by councillors earlier this month, signing off on recommendations made by the LAL board.

The flood damage caused to the centre last October when floodgates were left open, along with ongoing costs and a lack of insurance cover, were major factors in the building being shut down.

Banana Bandits from Dundee take on the Big Dig Energy from Glasgow on<br />Saturday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The move will have a serious impact on indoor sports in the city with LAL and the council admitting they don’t yet know where, or if, they will be able to rehome clubs.

Perth Indoor Bowling club has been left unable to play as Bell’s gym is being relocated to the Dewars Centre to replace the only indoor bowling carpet in the city – bringing an end to the sport in Perth.

‘Where do all these sports go now?’

Mr Munro believes there are still questions to be answered, blaming the local authority for allowing the situation to unfold.

The Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament on the North Inch in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He said: “(We) are devastated that such a decision was taken without any consultation directly with local sports or the Sports’ Council.

“Where do all these sports go now?

“Local schools can take so many but they aren’t designed as sports centres and cannot go any way in attracting the national and international events that were hosted annually at Bell’s.

“The burden of responsibility for this fiasco lies firmly in the hands of Perth Kinross Council.”

New facility earmarked for Perth

Bell’s was already earmarked for closure as part of plans to build a new leisure facility in the city to replace it, Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre.

However, it’s believed the replacement complex will not be built until at least 2028.

Bell’s Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Recommendations to consolidate leisure facilities in Perth into a new single site were based on running costs, capital investment requirements and usage trends.

“All three facilities in Perth operated at a loss in 2022/23 and require significant capital expenditure in coming years.

“The review also recommended preparing a business case for additional investment in facilities outwith Perth, such as Strathearn Campus and Live Active Loch Leven.”

A proposal for the new facility, called PH20 by the council, was knocked back by councillors in January as it did not feature leisure swimming or an ice rink.

Fresh plans will come forward again in August.

The Courier is running a campaign to Protect Perth Leisure and to build an ambitious facility to cater for all sports and people.

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Blairgowrie pub assault Picture shows; Kerry Brown. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 23/05/2024
Mum-of-three attacked police and bar staff during drunken brawl in Blairgowrie pub
Tug o’ War competition. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Atholl Gathering
Queen Anne cruise ship arrives in the Forth
On board Cunard's new luxury cruise ship who sailed up the River Forth today
Met Office maps show yellow weather warning and rainfall over Tayside and Fife on Monday.
New 11-hour yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Tayside and Fife
Christopher Dickson.
Prison warning for Dicksons of Perth boss caught driving while banned for third time
The Blairgowrie and Rattray Pipe Band entertain the crowds. All images: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Blackford Highland Games
Brian Low murder
Man, 75, charged over shooting of Brian Low in Aberfeldy
Imran and Hassan Mohammed are setting up Shish in County Place, Perth.
Asian grill and cocktails restaurant planned for former shop in Perth city centre
2
Neil Stephen admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Loch Tummel Holiday Park
Serial abuser fined for drunken outburst at Perthshire holiday resort
Woman and little girl doing arts activities.
Crieff kids and Comrie OAPs show age is no barrier to friendship

Conversation