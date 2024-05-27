UK’s biggest volleyball tournament held in Perth for possibly the last time

The UK’s biggest volleyball tournament was held in Perth this weekend in what could be the last ever outing for the competition in the city.

The two-day Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament took place at the North Inch on Saturday and Sunday, attracting 140 teams to the event which has been running for 39 years.

However, the competition is under threat after Live Active Leisure (LAL) and Perth and Kinross Council agreed to close Bell’s Sports Centre.

The volleyball tournament, which utilised 43 outdoor courts across both days, relies on the complex’s facilities to run the competition.

David Munro, tournament director, has been highly critical of the decision to close Bell’s – a move which was made without consulting sports clubs.

‘A major headache’

Mr Munro told The Courier: “Now in its 39th year, the Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament hasn’t been without problems to seek this year with flood damage to Bell’s Sports Centre.

“The fact that Bell’s is out of action including some of its indoor showers and toilets has been a major headache.

“But our thanks must go to Bell’s staff for accommodating us the best they can, and along with Perthshire Rugby Club’s showers and toilets, we (were) able to run this year’s tournament.”

The North Inch facility will close on August 31 after a final decision was made by councillors earlier this month, signing off on recommendations made by the LAL board.

The flood damage caused to the centre last October when floodgates were left open, along with ongoing costs and a lack of insurance cover, were major factors in the building being shut down.

The move will have a serious impact on indoor sports in the city with LAL and the council admitting they don’t yet know where, or if, they will be able to rehome clubs.

Perth Indoor Bowling club has been left unable to play as Bell’s gym is being relocated to the Dewars Centre to replace the only indoor bowling carpet in the city – bringing an end to the sport in Perth.

‘Where do all these sports go now?’

Mr Munro believes there are still questions to be answered, blaming the local authority for allowing the situation to unfold.

He said: “(We) are devastated that such a decision was taken without any consultation directly with local sports or the Sports’ Council.

“Where do all these sports go now?

“Local schools can take so many but they aren’t designed as sports centres and cannot go any way in attracting the national and international events that were hosted annually at Bell’s.

“The burden of responsibility for this fiasco lies firmly in the hands of Perth Kinross Council.”

New facility earmarked for Perth

Bell’s was already earmarked for closure as part of plans to build a new leisure facility in the city to replace it, Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre.

However, it’s believed the replacement complex will not be built until at least 2028.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Recommendations to consolidate leisure facilities in Perth into a new single site were based on running costs, capital investment requirements and usage trends.

“All three facilities in Perth operated at a loss in 2022/23 and require significant capital expenditure in coming years.

“The review also recommended preparing a business case for additional investment in facilities outwith Perth, such as Strathearn Campus and Live Active Loch Leven.”

A proposal for the new facility, called PH20 by the council, was knocked back by councillors in January as it did not feature leisure swimming or an ice rink.

Fresh plans will come forward again in August.

The Courier is running a campaign to Protect Perth Leisure and to build an ambitious facility to cater for all sports and people.