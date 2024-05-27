My St Andrews: Fife author Val McDermid on her favourite things about the university town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

My St Andrews: Fife author Val McDermid on her favourite things about the university town

The Scottish crime writer, who hails from Fife, shares her favourite places to eat in St Andrews, as well as fond memories and more.

Fife author Val McDermid shares fond memories about St Andrews and what she loves to do on a visit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife author Val McDermid shares fond memories about St Andrews and what she loves to do on a visit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

From Toppings bookshop to Tailend fish and chip shop, Fife author Val McDermid talks all things St Andrews.

What springs to mind when you think of St Andrews?

Mostly the locations that inspired The Distant Echo – the Pictish cemetery on Hallow Hill, the graveyard of the cathedral, the bottle dungeon in the castle.

But also St Salvator’s Quad at the university, walking through there when I was awarded an honorary degree with my partner who is a professor there – that was a moment I’ll never forget.

A view of St Salvator's Quadrangle in St Andrews in the sunshine.
St Andrews University’s St Salvator’s quad in the sunshine. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And of course, the excellent Toppings bookshop in Greyfriars Gardens.

They’ve always been so supportive of my work.

Where do you stay when you visit St Andrews?

We have a cottage in the East Neuk so that’s where we stay when I have to come to St Andrews.

Most memorable night out you’ve had here?

Filming the night shots for Karen Pirie [the television series based on her Inspector Karen Pirie novels].

Favourite restaurant in St Andrews and why?

I love the fish and chips we get in the East Neuk so I’m always drawn to Tailend, whose fish suppers are superb.

Val McDermid at Tailend Fish Bar in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And if I’ve got room afterwards, a visit to Jannettas for an ice cream.

I’m looking forward to visiting Rusacks now they’ve taken on Billy Boyter as executive chef.

His restaurant in Cellardyke was one of the best I have ever eaten in, and we were really sad to see it close. He’s such an imaginative chef, and I admire his commitment to local produce.

Best place in St Andrews when you’re looking for inspiration?

The West Sands. Walking along the beach blows away the cobwebs and helps my imagination run free.

We also go often to Tentsmuir Forest; walking among the trees and back along the beach is a joy.

What is your first memory in St Andrews?

It’s not my first memory but it’s a very vivid one.

When I was growing up in Fife, there wasn’t much opportunity to try exotic cuisines.

But when I was fifteen, my pal Fiona Pow and I made it into the final of a schools debating trophy run by the St Andrews student debating club.

Val McDermid on Market Street in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Before the debate they took us to a Chinese restaurant [The Oriental House] on Market Street – it’s still there to this day.

It was the first Chinese meal I’d ever eaten and it blew my socks off!

We won the debate, but honestly, by that point I didn’t care. Nothing could have trumped my first Chinese!

Best place for a coffee stop in St Andrews?

I like Taste on North Street. A consistently good flat white!

How is 2024 going for you?

Don’t ask…

What are you up to with work at the moment?

… because I’m in the middle of writing the next Karen Pirie novel so my head is full of wee motors!

But my respite is having the opportunity to talk about my new novella, a re-imagining of Queen Macbeth, which tells the story of the real wife of Macbeth, which is very different from the familiar but inaccurate tale of sound and fury signifying nothing, as told by Shakespeare!

More from Food & Drink

Dishes from Stone Cafe at Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Stone of Destiny and salty stovies: What's in store at the Perth Museum…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Annfield EH9 column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird. EH9 Annfield. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 24/05/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: New Dundee EH9 premises is exactly what Blackness needs
Dunfermline is home to many great food and drink venues, including Pan Asian eatery Fabric, which serves up delicious steak ramen and lots more. Image: Fabric.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Dunfermline
St Andrews students Sasha Webb and Callum Henderson took part in our blind taste test, voting on which St Andrews ice cream they liked better: Luvians or Jannettas.
Which famous St Andrews ice cream tastes better? We asked YOU if Luvians or…
Megan Lindop of Krafty Fine Drinks is a Rising Star in the local food and drink scene, bringing specialist gin, craft beer and more to Fife communities.
27-year-old craft beer lover Megan on running her two Fife bottle shops
Zoe Lawson, who runs Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry, has opened a new sister cafe in St Andrews, Sweetpea at the Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look at Sweetpea in St Andrews - the award-winning Dundee cafe's sister venue
Gillian Veal is hosting an "intimate" dinner at the V&A during the Dundee Food Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee foodie legend Gillian Veal 'humbled' to host exclusive V&A dinner during city food…
Looking for the best places to dine al fresco in Dundee? We've got you covered with our list of favourites, including Heather Street Food. Image: Heather Street Food.
6 of the best places to dine al fresco in Dundee this summer
Sarah Rankin with her new cookbook, Kith.
Kinross MasterChef star Sarah Rankin’s first book, Kith, is just for starters
Restaurant reviewer Brian Stormont tried out Perthshire pork loin and more on his review of The Coorie Inn, Muthill. Image: The Coorie Inn.
A comforting culinary cuddle at the Coorie Inn in Muthill

Conversation