Cookies for dogs? Dundee baker Leanne combines her love of dogs with her passion for baking

23-year-old Dundee-based baker Leanne Simpson has a range of cakes and cookies for dogs, and sells bakes for people too.

Leanne Simpson of Get Stuffed with Leanne makes bakes for people and their furry friends. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leanne Simpson of Get Stuffed with Leanne makes bakes for people and their furry friends. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Dundee baker Leanne Simpson, 23, makes celebrations cakes and bakes for dogs, inspired by her love for her sister’s pup.

“My sister got a wee dog in lockdown,” explains Leanne.

“And when she turned one, I just wanted to make her a little birthday cake.

“She’s my favourite part of the family. We’re best friends.

“I wanted to treat her on her birthday. So I started looking into what’s good for dogs and tried a few different recipes.”

It flourished from there, and now Leanne has her own baking business in Dundee.

Dilly the pug tucks into a pupcake. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Leanne, who previously worked at dog kennels, is delighted to be able to combine her love for dogs with her business, Get Stuffed with Leanne.

She makes a range of cakes and cookies especially for our furry friends, which are just as popular as her human bakes.

Dog birthday cakes, doughnuts and cookies

“Now,” continues Leanne, “I do dog birthday cakes, dog doughnuts and cookies.

“I love seeing everyone’s pets enjoying them so much!”

Leanne says her sales are 50/50 human treats and dog treats.

Her dog cookies and cakes are all safe to eat for us humans too, should anyone wish to.

Dog goodies from Dundee baker Leanne.
Some of Leanne’s doggy goodies, including cookies and doughnuts.  Image: Leanne Simpson.

“In the normal cookie,” she explains, “I put eggs, plain flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla extract and chocolate chips.

“And in the dog one, I put in 100% peanut butter, egg, wholemeal flour, dog-safe chocolate on the top.”

There is also a specific reason behind the name of Leanne’s baking business, Get Stuffed with Leanne.

Stuffed is exactly how she does her cookies – filled to the brim with flavour.

Leanne prepares some Nutella-stuffed cookies. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I stuff all of my human bakes with as much chocolate, spread and biscuit as I possibly can,” she says.

“Because there’s nothing worse than buying something that has a flavour in it, and you can’t really taste the flavour, or it’s just topped with it.

“I want it stuffed. The bigger the better!”

Baking is Leanne’s ‘purpose’

Baking has helped Leanne overcome some low times in her life.

“When I was younger, I struggled a lot with my mental health,” explains Leanne.

“And baking, to me, was a safe space.

“My head was always on the go and baking was a way for it to quiet down.

“It has helped me to build confidence and understand that I am something, I can create something, and I do have a purpose here.

“Even if it’s something so tiny as baking a cake and making someone happy, that’s important to me.”

Some of the filled cookies (for humans) from Get Stuffed with Leanne.
Some of the filled cookies Leanne has on offer (for humans). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Now, Leanne is able to see her worth through the success of her baking business, Get Stuffed with Leanne.

“I’m always surprising myself,” she says.

“It’s a surprise what you can create from what you envision and bring it to life.

“I think once I started to believe in myself and be more positive about my bakes that was a real turning point for me.

Dundee baker Leanne from Get Stuffed with Leanne.
Leanne is growing in confidence thanks to her brilliant bakes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I realised that this is my full time job and I am good at what I do.

“My returning customers are evidence of that, and I can’t thank them enough because without them I wouldn’t be able to do what I do best.

“I have no idea what I’m doing half the time but I’m still learning and the only way to learn is through trial and error.

“Seeing happy customers, loving my creations and tasting my flavours makes it all worth it and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

‘Feel the fear and do it anyway’

And for any other young people who may be doubting themselves, Leanne has a message.

“If you have a dream go for it! You might be surprised where you end up.

“Someone once told me to ‘feel the fear and do it anyway’.

“And I did, and so you can you.”

Conversation