Fife chef Billy Boyter on demise of The Cellar and new role at Rusacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Fife chef Billy Boyter on demise of The Cellar and new role at Rusacks

Chef Billy Boyter explains the fall of The Cellar in Anstruther and what he plans to change as he takes over Rusacks in St Andrews.

Billy Boyter of The Cellar in Anstruther recently took on the role of executive chef at Rusacks Hotel, St Andrews. Image: Alan Richardson.
Billy Boyter of The Cellar in Anstruther recently took on the role of executive chef at Rusacks Hotel, St Andrews. Image: Alan Richardson.
By Joanna Bremner

“It was a lot,” says Billy Boyter, former owner and head chef of The Cellar, Anstruther, “but I don’t for a second regret any of it at all.”

The Michelin star venue had a 10 year stint in the Fife town, before the closure was announced in January.

For Billy, 41, while the closure was “difficult”, he is looking forward to a more “flexible” work life balance with his new role as executive chef at Rusacks, St Andrews.

Reflecting on ‘difficult’ closure of The Cellar

“There were a few factors that led to it [the closure],” he said.

“I mean, there’s no hiding away from the fact that things are tough right now for the industry.

“When you put so much into a place, to have to step away from it because of things that are outside of your control is really, really difficult.

“I was very lucky that this opportunity was here, and on my doorstep as well.”

The Anstruther eatery was forced to shut its doors in part due to financial strain, and was a blow for the local community and the Scottish food and drink scene as a whole.

The Cellar is on the market for £500,000
The Cellar in Anstruther. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

“The good thing is, my life is a bit more flexible now,” continues Billy.

“My life and my family’s life rotated around the restaurant.

“So if there was a friend’s wedding on a Saturday, there was no point in asking me if I could go or not, because I couldn’t go.

“There’s a lot of sacrifice and you miss out on a lot of things.”

No regrets for Billy Boyter as he moves on from The Cellar

There was minimal free time as both owner and head chef of The Cellar.

“At The Cellar, being self-employed and having your own restaurant, it was pretty much 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Even your days off aren’t really days off, because there’s always things that need done.

As well as being the head chef, you are the handyman, painter, plumber, all of those things.”

“I tried to always put a Sunday aside when I was at The Cellar and always have the Sunday with the family.

“But on the Monday, you’re putting orders in, you’re checking emails. There’s always things at the restaurant that need done.

“As well as being the head chef, you are the handyman, painter, plumber, all of those things.

“It was a lot, but I don’t for a second regret any of it at all.”

Billy Boyter now works as the executive chef at Rusacks Hotel, St Andrews. Image: Alan Richardson.

Billy came from a family of fisherman, and became a chef by “complete accident”.

A summer job in Pitlochry kitchen changed his career progression entirely.

He says: “If I hadn’t went to Pitlochry and ended up working in a hotel, I have no idea what I would be doing.

“Because I had no real desire or drive to be a chef at that point.”

Why Rusacks, St Andrews, is good for Billy

Now, as executive chef of Rusacks, Billy has the opportunity to reshape the food offering at the luxury hotel.

This means The Bridge Mediterranean restaurant, 18 rooftop restaurant and One Under Bar pub.

“One of the big appeals to the job was being able to work with three different outlets, and work with the head chefs,” he says.

“And once we get the menu changes over, I don’t want it to be all about me. I want to work together on things.

“That’s what really, really excites me. At The Cellar it was my cooking, I had other guys in the kitchen but it was all pretty much me doing it.

“But here’s a different opportunity and challenge where I get to work more closely with head chefs in each venue and do a bit of more collaborative work.”

Billy Boyter’s new Rusacks menu includes ‘seafood corndog’

Billy is planning to change up the menus at Rusacks in his new role.

By the start of May, he thinks, his new dishes will be served up to customers.

“There’s a couple of things we’re looking at,” says Billy.

“We are going to do a take on a corndog – but make it a seafood corndog.

It’s taking things that are recognisable and making them a bit more fun.” – Billy Boyter

“So it’s a seafood sausage mix we make with haddock and prawns, with Thai flavours through it, like chilli, coriander, ginger and garlic.

“And on top of that, we’ll have some siracha mayonnaise and some Katsuobushi [Japanese tuna flakes].

“It’s taking things that are recognisable and making them a bit more fun.”

Billy Boyter, new executive chef at Rusacks Hotel, St Andrews, in the passe. Image: Alan Richardson.

In Rusacks, Billy is keen to use local meat and particularly fish due to his family background.

“I do think about it quite a lot. I know how difficult it is when you’re a fisherman,” he says.

“When growing up, my dad was away a lot at the sea.

“There would be times when he was back for a few days and then he’d be away out on the boat again. That was just the way it was.

“So I completely understand the sacrifice and the hard work that it takes to get the fish here.

“A lot of chefs don’t realise that. They just order it and it arrives, and that’s all they see.

“But I know the bigger picture, and I have a great appreciation and respect for seafood.”

More from Food & Drink

Dundee foodie Lennox Eats visited The Selkie and other venues for Dundee Eat Week. Image: Lennox Eats.
How did the first Dundee Eat Week go down with customers?
Kyle Falconer
My Dundee: Kyle Falconer's favourite things about his home city
Sunny Mollah, owner of Baba's Sauce at their factory in Longforgan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How Dundee's Sunny Mollah turned his dad's secret chilli sauce recipe into a city…
Craobh in Crieff deserves its popular status with locals, says food reviewer Isla Glen.
Craobh in Crieff wows with quirky Irn-Bru beef dish and lots more
Restaurant boss Julie Wijkström and food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner try out the offering from BlackHorn Burgers, St Andrews.
BlackHorn Burgers: Fife restaurant boss taste tests 'St Andrews' finest handmade burgers'
Here are some of the best soup and sandwich meals you can get in Tayside and Fife, including the Flame Tree Cafe. Image: Flame Tree Cafe.
5 places to find tempting soup and sandwich meals in Tayside and Fife
Craig and Gemma Chapman coating the marshmallows after cutting with icing sugar.
'Our Monifieth marshmallow business started with our daughter's fluffy birthday wishlist'
The Loft Restaurant in Bridge of Tilt serves up a delicious crème brulée, and was recently recognised as Scotland's most romantic restaurant of the year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Loft Restaurant: I put Scotland's most romantic restaurant to the test
The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 winners. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson
The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024: Pictures and reaction
Lorraine Kelly.
My Dundee: Lorraine Kelly's favourite things about the city

Conversation