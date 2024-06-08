The best food and drink to try in and around Aberfeldy

Aberfeldy’s hills are so well-loved that even Ed Sheeran sings about them.

But there is much more to the Highland Perthshire town than scenery – including plenty of food and drink to sing and dance about.

Almost an hour drive from Perth itself, Aberfeldy is frequented by hikers, kayakers and tourists all looking for a delicious bite to eat.

So where should you try on your visit?

Fear not, weary traveller, for I have put together a guide of some of the best food and drink spots in Aberfeldy.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

For a filling breakfast on your trip to Aberfeldy, you should visit Habitat Cafe in the square.

Their breakfast toastie will certainly fill you up if you’re heading out for a walk in Perthshire’s glorious countryside.

It is packed full with link sausages, smoked streaky bacon, tomato, emmental, cheddar and mozzarella.

They also serve up smashed avocado on toasted sourdough, scrambled eggs, classic beans on toast, or a sausage or bacon roll.

Address: 2 The Square, Aberfeldy PH15 2DD

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

A new and unique place to visit for a coffee in Aberfeldy is Bonnie’s Coffee.

The Bank Street eatery serves a dual function, both as a beauty lounge downstairs and a coffee shop upstairs.

The owner started up the eatery after noting that many sit for hours at a salon without a decent coffee or snack.

They are also opening up a salad and juice bar in early July.

Address: 8, 8-10 Bank St, Aberfeldy PH15 2BB

A ten minute drive from Aberfeldy, you’ll come across another great spot for a delicious slice of cake.

That is of course the Chocolate Lounge at Iain Burnett Highland Chocolatier, nestled in the nearby wee village of Grandtully.

This is heaven for chocolate lovers, and serves the second thickest hot chocolate I have ever had.

In the Chocolate Lounge, you can try desserts and cakes with fresh coffee and loose-leaf teas.

But I would definitely recommend trying their luxurious velvet truffle hot chocolate.

They also host guided chocolate tasting flights, though take note – Iain recommends that you book as these are very popular.

Address: Grandtully, Pitlochry PH9 0PL

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

If you’re not already too full up from that thick hot chocolate, when it gets to 12pm you’ll be thinking about somewhere to get lunch.

And you’ll be spoilt for choice for places to eat in and around Aberfeldy.

Piece is a family-run sandwich shop that you need to try out.

Although they specialise in gluten-free baking – including an impressive range of cakes – they also serve up tasty sarnies.

Their salmon bagel includes smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and rocket.

Sounds like a lovely summery lunch to keep you going!

Address: 3 Bridge End, Aberfeldy PH15 2DF

A wee bit fancier spot for lunch is the Thyme Bistro at Errichel House.

On their light lunch menu, you’ll find delights like a charcuterie platter, an array of Scottish cheese and a mezze platter.

The Thyme Bistro also has a range of sandwiches to choose from including the chicken club sandwich, avocado club sandwich and a Scottish smoked salmon club sandwich.

Address: Errichel House, Errichel, Crieff, Aberfeldy PH15 2EL

Snack

3pm to 6pm

The Breadalbane Bakery & Pantry is a must stop for a snack on your day testing all the food and drink Aberfeldy has to offer.

The family baker sells a range of bakes, including croissants, doughnuts, muffins and scones.

If you’re looking for something savoury though, they also offer a range of pies, including steak pie, macaroni pie and, of course, sausage rolls.

They also sell sandwiches and homemade pizza.

And if you’re a kombucha fan – everyone ought to be – they sell bottles of organic kombucha.

Address: 37 Dunkeld St, Aberfeldy PH15 2AF

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Now it’s time for dinner on your day in Aberfeldy, and you’re looking for something flavourful and filling.

Then you ought to visit Feldy favourite Three Lemons.

The menu is packed full of various pizza options, plus a few salads, burgers and steak.

They also have a few veggie and vegan options.

The Schiehallion Hotel is another great spot for dinner on your trip to Aberfeldy.

With hearty, familiar dishes and a nostalgic interior, this traditional eatery will be a welcome retreat for any traveller.

They serve your old favourites like Cullen Skink, fish and chips and homemade sticky toffee pudding.

Address: 6 Dunkeld Street, Aberfeldy, PH15 2AF

Drinks

8pm till late

The Blackwatch Inn and sports bar is a traditional pub where you can round off your tour of places to eat and drink in Aberfeldy.

It’s a cheery local pub with a beer garden available during the summer.

The inn prides itself on being “Aberfeldy’s oldest and most famous public house”, apparently enjoyed by locals since the 1890s.

So you can sip a part of history when you visit the Blackwatch Inn.

Address: 20 Bank St, Aberfeldy PH15 2BB

Do you have any other recommendations for places to eat in and around Aberfeldy? Let us know in the comments below.