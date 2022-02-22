Duff family’s delight at finally having Forfar curling heroine Hailey back home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Duff family’s delight at finally having Forfar curling heroine Hailey back home

By Graham Brown
February 22 2022, 5.41pm Updated: February 23 2022, 9.21am
Great Britain's Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead.
Gold Medallists Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Scotland is finally welcoming home its Olympic curling heroines.

Triumphant Team Muirhead are scheduled to touch down in Edinburgh on Tuesday evening.

Perth’s Eve and her team of Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, Vicky Wright and Mili Smith have barely caught their breath since winning the gold medal in the early hours of Sunday.

The nation has showered the side with praise.

Lead Hailey Duff and skip Eve Muirhead on the Beijing ice
Lead Hailey Duff and skip Eve Muirhead on the Beijing ice. Pic: Xinhua/Shutterstock.

Family absence

But for families like the Duffs of Forfar it is also a chance to hug the daughter they haven’t see for a month.

Lengthy absences are a familiar part of having an elite athlete in the family.

And dad John said it had been hard to even grab a call with the 25-year-old star after the explosion of interest in their achievement.

The Forfar businessman, wife Brenda, younger daughter Jodie and Hailey’s boyfriend, James are to be part of the Edinburgh welcome party.

“There has certainly been a lot going on for Hailey and she’ll be pretty shattered I’m sure,” said John.

“It’s been an amazing reaction.

“But to be honest we haven’t really had time to catch up with her since we spoke on Sunday after they won.

“And it’s been exactly a month since we last saw her.

“The girls went in to their lodges at Crieff Hydro on January 21 because the whole Covid thing was so strict.

Hailey Duff
Forfar’s Hailey Duff with her curling gold. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire.

“They then flew out to China for the Games, so it has been a long time.

“I’m sure she’ll be delighted to be back home to catch up on some sleep.”

British Airways flew the silver medal-winning Team GB men and Team Muirhead home first class from Beijing.

A Monday evening appearance on BBC’s One Show and a round of other media engagements have left the victorious rink with little time to catch their breath.

Community congratulations

John, who owns Garden Furniture Scotland in Forfar, thanked the local community for their congratulations in the wake of the weekend achievement.

“We’ve had people coming in to the shop to pass on their congratulations, which is lovely,” he said.

“And the Forfar community Facebook pages have been inundated with messages.

“It’s great for all of the girls, and for Forfar and curling that there is so much interest.”

Team Muirhead: What’s next for the Winter Olympic gold medallists?

