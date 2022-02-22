Duff family’s delight at finally having Forfar curling heroine Hailey back home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland is finally welcoming home its Olympic curling heroines.

Triumphant Team Muirhead are scheduled to touch down in Edinburgh on Tuesday evening.

Perth’s Eve and her team of Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, Vicky Wright and Mili Smith have barely caught their breath since winning the gold medal in the early hours of Sunday.

The nation has showered the side with praise.

Family absence

But for families like the Duffs of Forfar it is also a chance to hug the daughter they haven’t see for a month.

Lengthy absences are a familiar part of having an elite athlete in the family.

And dad John said it had been hard to even grab a call with the 25-year-old star after the explosion of interest in their achievement.

The Forfar businessman, wife Brenda, younger daughter Jodie and Hailey’s boyfriend, James are to be part of the Edinburgh welcome party.

“There has certainly been a lot going on for Hailey and she’ll be pretty shattered I’m sure,” said John.

"After our semi final game, it was a complete rollercoaster" 🥌@Team_Muirhead share their thoughts on the Olympics after landing home just a couple of hours ago! 👏 Watch live 👉 https://t.co/DjC8VykMUh#TheOneShow | #BBCOlympics | #TeamGB pic.twitter.com/NPIqceUYMQ — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) February 21, 2022

“It’s been an amazing reaction.

“But to be honest we haven’t really had time to catch up with her since we spoke on Sunday after they won.

“And it’s been exactly a month since we last saw her.

“The girls went in to their lodges at Crieff Hydro on January 21 because the whole Covid thing was so strict.

“They then flew out to China for the Games, so it has been a long time.

“I’m sure she’ll be delighted to be back home to catch up on some sleep.”

British Airways flew the silver medal-winning Team GB men and Team Muirhead home first class from Beijing.

A Monday evening appearance on BBC’s One Show and a round of other media engagements have left the victorious rink with little time to catch their breath.

Community congratulations

John, who owns Garden Furniture Scotland in Forfar, thanked the local community for their congratulations in the wake of the weekend achievement.

“We’ve had people coming in to the shop to pass on their congratulations, which is lovely,” he said.

“And the Forfar community Facebook pages have been inundated with messages.

“It’s great for all of the girls, and for Forfar and curling that there is so much interest.”