Home News Angus & The Mearns

New exhibition celebrates piping’s 150-year march of time in Angus

Former Forfar Burgh Pipe Band drummer Mike Crofts has researched the long history of bands in Angus for the Piping Routes exhibition charting the area's important place in the bagpiping world.

By Graham Brown
Hannah Cain of Strathmore Woollen Company and Rachel Jackson of Angus Alive hang a photo in the Piping Routes exhibition.
Hannah Cain of Strathmore Woollen Company and Rachel Jackson of Angus Alive hang a photo in the Piping Routes exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The rich tradition of piping and drumming in Angus is being showcased in a new exhibition charting a century-and-a-half of musical history.

Piping Routes opens in The Meffan, Forfar today (April 6) and will go on to tour the county.

It is the result of painstaking research into the figures whose talent and dedication put the area on the pipe band map in Scotland and beyond.

And it reveals the local origins of some of the world’s first civilian bands.

Collections technician Jen Falconer with a set of bagpipes ready for display.
Collections technician Jen Falconer with a set of bagpipes ready for display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

As well as the intriguing French connection linking Forfar with Brittany.

Those behind the exhibition hope it will encourage more Angus youngsters to learn the pipes and drums.

And perhaps one day restore the county to the heady heights of top level competition it previously enjoyed.

Piping Routes labour of love for drummer Mike

Mike Crofts, a former drummer in Forfar Burgh Pipe Band, has masterminded the exhibition.

He drew on interviews with local musicians and the families of well-known pipers and drummers who are no longer with us.

“I have had a huge amount of enjoyment out of playing in pipe bands,” said Mike.

“And I am forever grateful for the start I got in Forfar.

Piping Routes Angus bagpiping exhibition creator Mike Crofts.
Mike Crofts has painstakingly researched material for Piping Routes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The idea behind Piping Routes is to mark Angus’ tremendous history of piping and drumming.

“My hope is that by celebrating the past we can keep the legacy alive by encouraging the musicians of the future.”

Many of the rediscovered photographs relate to Forfar Burgh Pipe Band.

In the 1960s it achieved Grade One status – the pipe band equivalent of football’s premiership.

Piping Routes will shine a light on the right history of Angus bands. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The achievements of renowned Pipe Majors Walter Leslie, Trevor Dear and Hendry Dyker, ex Scots Guards, all feature.

And the influence Pipe Majors Leslie and Dyker had on Breton piping is also commemorated.

Forfar’s French connection

The exhibition tells how Jacez Pincet, a famous solo piper regarded as the father of modern Breton piping, came to Forfar for tuition.

He played in the band under the direction of Walter Leslie and Hendry Dyker.

Jacez Pincet is a key figure behind the massive popularity of the Highland bagpipe in Brittany. He is well known as a solo competitor, tutor, composer and recording artist.

Piping Routes exhibition tells the story of pipe bands in Angus over 150 years.
Mike Crofts has received widespread support in bringing Piping Routes together. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The exhibition also records how pipe bands began to be formed in Angus around the 1870s.

It makes the area home to some of the oldest non-military outfits in the world.

One of those – City of Brechin – has launched a £10,000 crowdfunder after its practice hall was wrecked by Storm Babet.

Its origins date back to 1878 and the band hopes its recovery from the devastating October 2023 flood might see a return to the competitive arena.

Bagpipe-making history of Forfar factory

And there is also a section on bagpipe making, once closely linked to a street a stone’s throw from the Meffan.

Osnaburg Pend was home to the Gillanders and McLeod bagpipe factory.

Its handmade instruments were highly sought after by pipers around the globe.

After moving to Angus in the 1960s, the Dundee family firm operated from the cobbled street for decades until the factory closed and the building was turned into flats.

And the name of Forfar’s Strathmore Woollen Company is a constant thread through the pipe band world.

From its collection of some 400 tartans, it has kitted out musicians around the globe.

Mike Crofts with an exhibition pipe chanter.
Mike Crofts with an exhibition pipe chanter. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“There are plenty of interactive activities to keep the kids amused, too,” added Mike.

Alongside audio visual displays, visitors of all ages can try playing a practice chanter and have a go with some drumsticks.

Piping Routes runs in the Meffan from April 6 to June 2.

It will also tour Arbroath and Brechin.

Anyone wanting to inquire about piping or drumming lessons should contact Mike Crofts on Piping Routes Facebook page.

