How Dundee’s Kenny’s Music has been supporting musicians for the past 16 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

How Dundee’s Kenny’s Music has been supporting musicians for the past 16 years

Manager Drew Innes said they get involved in the local music scene in any way they can.

By Terri Simpson
Drew Innes, manager of Kenny's Music Dundee
Drew Innes has been the manager of the Dundee shop since it opened. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee has no shortage of buskers and musicians, so it comes as no surprise that Kenny’s Music is still going strong 16 years after opening.

The shop was opened in 2008 by Kenny Graham. It has been a one-stop shop for musical instruments ever since.

The company is now owned by Alex Marten who took it over after Kenny retired in 2022.

Dundee was the first location and the company has expanded to Dunfermline, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The city centre shop has endured while many other businesses have been forced to close. Its location on Castle Street means many locals walk by daily.

But what makes the shop retain success in an ever-changing high street?

Kenny’s Music continuing instrument retail in Dundee

Someone who has been with the shop from the beginning is manager Drew Innes.

Drew, originally from Fife, moved to Dundee for the job at Kenny’s Music and has been one of the core members of the business.

“I’ve been the manager since it first became Kenny’s Music, so since June 2008. I was one of the founder members of the company,” Drew said.

“The company kind of came about off the back of the demise of Sound Control.

“Sound Control was a company that ran for many years and they had stores UK-wide. And unfortunately they were a casualty of the 2008 housing market crash along with many other businesses.

“Kenny’s Music was born from that. I’ve been here the whole time and I love the city and I have no plans to go anywhere.”

The shop specialises in modern musical instruments and accessories.

Some of the guitars on display in Kenny’s Music Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Alex Marten, who is the owner of the company added: “The store stocks more big brands than any other retailer anywhere nearby. We’ve got Fender guitars, Gibson guitars and Yamaha pianos you won’t see elsewhere.

“We’re also focusing more on pre-owned musical instruments. Partly because of the environmental considerations, but it also means we’ve got a wider range of instruments for people to view when they come in. And we can offer better prices.”

Kenny’s Music involved in nurturing local talent

One aspect the shop takes pride in is how welcoming and inclusive it is to the local community.

The store looks to get involved with the musical community in any way it can.

Drew said: “We recently sponsored a piano festival at Dundee High School. So we took some pianos up for the kids to try. We’ve also been judges at Battle of the Bands competitions.”

“In modern times, social media is a big thing as well. In Dundee, we have a thing called the ‘Perpetual Open Mic’. We have a small stage area set up at the front of the shop and anyone can just come in, grab a guitar and get up on stage.

The shop then records the performances and promotes the musicians upcoming gigs, music and social media pages on their Facebook and Instagram.

Kenny’s Music also offers free installation and set up of pianos. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Alex added: “It’s all about supporting the musicians that support us. We want to be a central hub for the music community in Dundee. We respect that people support us by buying from us and we will repay the favour by supporting them.

“And what I always thought, before I even ran the company, was Kenny’s Music Dundee was such a friendly bunch of people. Everyone feels really welcome here.”

Kenny’s Music have also partnered with Music Collective Scotland. This is an organisation that provides music lessons to young people. They currently rent the third floor of the shop for classes.

Alex added: “I think music is all about community, so as a music store we’ve got to be right in the middle of that community.

“I think its really important because they’re the future musicians in Scotland.”

More support needed for businesses in the centre

Like many businesses in Dundee, Kenny’s Music has experienced the downsides of retail.

The current cost-of-living crisis means the business is seeing more competition with online shopping.

Inside Kenny's Music Dundee
Detail of the upstairs shop interior. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Drew said: “There’s fewer people coming into the city as it is, and the introduction of the Low Emission Zone means that it might be difficult for people to visit.

“A lot of the items we sell are quite heavy. They’re quite big and quite bulky, not the sort of thing that you can take on the bus.” he joked.

Coupled with declining footfall, Alex believes the shop would benefit from support.

Alex said: “I think it’s really important to keep business rates low for independent businesses like ours so we can compete against online retail, which is obviously our main competition.

“Our focus is on in-store, local business because musicians and beginners want to be able to touch, play and hear their instruments.

“I think the local council should be trying to minimise the costs of running a business in Dundee City Centre.”

The team always provide advice and a chat to anyone that comes in. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He added: “We want to keep doing what we do and keep bringing people into the city. What we offer is so much more than you can get on a website.

“We really welcome and encourage people to come in and try out the instruments, or just hang out.”

Dundee Matters

The Courier recently launched an initiative called Dundee Matters, which aims to find solutions to the city’s problems.

We will be hosting a summit at our city centre office in May, where a panel will explore issues facing our high streets at an event full of people invested in the future of Dundee.

More from Business

Motor insurers paid out a record amount in claims last year, according to the Association of British Insurers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Record £9.9bn paid out in motor insurance claims last year, says ABI
Employees will have the legal right to request flexible working from their first day in a new job (Lauren Hurley/PA)
New right to ask for flexible working from first day in job comes into…
The Overgate in Dundee
Prominent Dundee Overgate store to close as company buy-out fails
Shares fell in London on Friday (John Walton/PA)
European shares fall after US pullback
Santander is increasing the maximum term it offers on interest-only mortgages to 40 years and updating affordability calculations to reflect changes in the new tax year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Santander to offer 40-year interest-only mortgages
Tesco is expected to reveal adjusted operating profits of £2.9 billion when it updates shareholders next week (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco set for profit rise as sales continue to grow at supermarket giant
Thames Water serves millions of customers (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thames Water holding company defaults on debts
Apple is laying off more than 600 workers in California (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Apple lays off more than 600 workers in first major round of post-pandemic cuts
PCS members at the Office for National Statistics have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over workplace attendance (Philip Toscano/PA)
ONS employees vote to strike in working-from-home dispute
Dozens of branches of the Body Shop in the UK have closed in recent weeks (Lucy North/PA)
Body Shop administrators eye deal that would allow firm to continue trading

Conversation