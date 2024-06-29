Grandchildren of Norwegian ship’s captain lead 80th anniversary celebration of Angus WWII sea dog Bamse

At the height of World War Two he was a canine hero who looked out for fellow crew on a Norwegian minesweeper.

And on a windy Montrose quayside, grandchildren of the ship’s captain led an 80th anniversary tribute to famous sea dog Bamse.

On Friday, Steinar and Kirsten Hafto headed a gathering of VIPs for commemorations centred around the legendary St Bernard.

It was the latest trip to Angus by descendants of Bamse’s owner Erling Hafto, the master of the converted Norwegian whale-catcher Thorodd.

The ship was pressed into minesweeping duties on Scotland’s east coast from 1940 – with the redoubtable canine an honorary crew member.

Bamse was later decorated with the animal equivalent of the George Cross.

A Wharf Street statue unveiled almost two decades ago was the scene of the tribute, 80 years on from the dog’s death in July 1944.

Norwegian band play in Bamse’s honour

The Royal Norwegian Marines Music Corps played a new march composed in his honour.

Norway’s Honorary Consul General Professor Julian Jones joined Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers at the event.

The Scandinavian representation was strengthened by the mayor and schoolchildren from Horten in southern Norway. It is home to the Royal Norwegian Navy Museum.

And there was a canine contingent from the St Bernard Foundation to honour their famous forebear.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre organised the 80th anniversary event. The seaside commemoration was followed by a church concert in Montrose.

Bamse features prominently in the centre’s Animals at War exhibition.

The Norwegian band will also play at the air station’s Armed Forces Day event on Saturday.

Global interest in Bamse tale

Bamse authority Dr Andrew Orr said the St Bernard’s story continues to capture the imagination.

He led the creation of the statue and jointly authored a 2008 Scottish best-selling book charting Bamse’s life.

“In those 20 years, thanks to this iconic Montrose statue, knowledge of Bamse and his extraordinary story has now gained worldwide recognition,” said Andrew.

“The statue and his grave in Montrose have become places of pilgrimage.”

He said the presence of Captain Hafto’s grandchildren was an honour for the Angus town.

Their mother, Vigdis, has previously visited Montrose on a number of occasions.

Andrew added: “In 1947, after the war was over the everyone had forgotten about Bamse, Vigdis and her brother came over together to remember the extraordinary dog.

“As unaccompanied teenagers they hitched a lift on a Grimsby trawler and then got on a number of trains to come to Montrose.

“To have another generation of the family present at this commemoration is very special. I am very grateful to Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre for pulling this event together.”

The St Bernard who went to war

Bamse achieved legendary status in Montrose and Dundee, where the Thorodd was stationed.

He became a global mascot for the Royal Norwegian forces but in July 1944 died of heart failure.

Draped with the Royal Norwegian flag and with his sailor’s cap perched on it, the dog’s coffin was carried through Montrose.

He was buried with full military honours in the sand dunes on the banks of the South Esk estuary.

Bamse was posthumously awarded the PDSA Gold Medal – the animal equivalent of the George Cross. He also received Norges Hundeorden (Norwegian Order of Dogs) for his war service.

More images by Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards of the Bamse commemoration.