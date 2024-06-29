Grandchildren of Norwegian ship’s captain lead 80th anniversary celebration of Angus WWII sea dog Bamse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grandchildren of Norwegian ship’s captain lead 80th anniversary celebration of Angus WWII sea dog Bamse

The story of wartime St Bernard Bamse continues to draw people from around the globe to his statue and grave in Montrose.

By Graham Brown
The seafront gathering to honour Montrose St Bernard Bamse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The seafront gathering to honour Montrose St Bernard Bamse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

At the height of World War Two he was a canine hero who looked out for fellow crew on a Norwegian minesweeper.

And on a windy Montrose quayside, grandchildren of the ship’s captain led an 80th anniversary tribute to famous sea dog Bamse.

On Friday, Steinar and Kirsten Hafto headed a gathering of VIPs for commemorations centred around the legendary St Bernard.

Children from 1st Montrose Scout Association lay roses on the statue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It was the latest trip to Angus by descendants of Bamse’s owner Erling Hafto, the master of the converted Norwegian whale-catcher Thorodd.

The ship was pressed into minesweeping duties on Scotland’s east coast from 1940 – with the redoubtable canine an honorary crew member.

Bamse was later decorated with the animal equivalent of the George Cross.

A Wharf Street statue unveiled almost two decades ago was the scene of the tribute, 80 years on from the dog’s death in July 1944.

Norwegian band play in Bamse’s honour

The Royal Norwegian Marines Music Corps played a new march composed in his honour.

Norway’s Honorary Consul General Professor Julian Jones joined Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers at the event.

Angus Lord Lieutenant at Bamse commemoration event.
Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers addresses the event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bamse 80th anniversary commemoration in Montrose.
A scene from the commemoration event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Scandinavian representation was strengthened by the mayor and schoolchildren from Horten in southern Norway. It is home to the Royal Norwegian Navy Museum.

And there was a canine contingent from the St Bernard Foundation to honour their famous forebear.

St Bernard dog at Bamse 80th anniversary commemoration in Montrose.
Ursa the St Bernard and brother Zeus watch on whilst the ceremony takes place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre organised the 80th anniversary event. The seaside commemoration was followed by a church concert in Montrose.

Bamse features prominently in the centre’s Animals at War exhibition.

The Norwegian band will also play at the air station’s Armed Forces Day event on Saturday.

Global interest in Bamse tale

Bamse authority Dr Andrew Orr said the St Bernard’s story continues to capture the imagination.

He led the creation of the statue and jointly authored a 2008 Scottish best-selling book charting Bamse’s life.

“In those 20 years, thanks to this iconic Montrose statue, knowledge of Bamse and his extraordinary story has now gained worldwide recognition,” said Andrew.

“The statue and his grave in Montrose have become places of pilgrimage.”

Norwegian children at Bamse 80th anniversary commemoration in Montrose.
Jenny Staff (in red) and Saga Thorkildsen from Granly Primary School in Norway attend the memorial event with cuddly St Bernards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bamse Montrose sea dog 80th anniversary commemoration
Andrew Orr from Montrose Heritage Trust addresses the crowd. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said the presence of Captain Hafto’s grandchildren was an honour for the Angus town.

Their mother, Vigdis, has previously visited Montrose on a number of occasions.

Andrew added: “In 1947, after the war was over the everyone had forgotten about Bamse, Vigdis and her brother came over together to remember the extraordinary dog.

“As unaccompanied teenagers they hitched a lift on a Grimsby trawler and then got on a number of trains to come to Montrose.

“To have another generation of the family present at this commemoration is very special. I am very grateful to Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre for pulling this event together.”

The St Bernard who went to war

Bamse achieved legendary status in Montrose and Dundee, where the Thorodd was stationed.

He became a global mascot for the Royal Norwegian forces but in July 1944 died of heart failure.

Draped with the Royal Norwegian flag and with his sailor’s cap perched on it, the dog’s coffin was carried through Montrose.

Bamse’s burial in 1944.

He was buried with full military honours in the sand dunes on the banks of the South Esk estuary.

Bamse was posthumously awarded the PDSA Gold Medal – the animal equivalent of the George Cross. He also received Norges Hundeorden (Norwegian Order of Dogs) for his war service.

More images by Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards of the Bamse commemoration.

St Bernards at Bamse memorial in Montrose.
St Bernards joined in the memorial event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Norwegian band at Bamse statue event in Montrose.
The Norwegian band play for the crowd. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
St Bernard dog at Bamse statue in Montrose.
Canine chums surround the Bamse statue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Norwegian visitors at Bamse commemoration.
Children from Granly Primary School in Norway with their toy St Bernards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bamse statue commemoration at Montrose.
Ursa the St Bernard and owner Irena Kolinska. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

 

Conversation