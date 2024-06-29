Ian Murray explains Scott Brown captain decision as Raith Rovers boss refuses to rule out striker move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray explains Scott Brown captain decision as Raith Rovers boss refuses to rule out striker move

The Stark's Park boss has plenty of skipper material after summer signings.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray gives orders during a pre-season training session.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has named his captain for the coming season. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

Ian Murray has revealed that ‘brilliant’ Scott Brown will stay as Raith Rovers’ captain for the new season.

The versatile midfielder skippered the Stark’s Park side to runners-up spot in last term’s Championship title race with Dundee United.

The Kirkcaldy outfit then fell just short in the Premiership play-off final against Ross County after squeezing past Partick Thistle in the semi-final.

Raith are aiming to go one better next year and have strengthened their squad for the campaign ahead.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and skipper Scott Brown last season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Callum Fordyce, 32, brings the experience of having been Airdrie’s assistant-manager for the past two years. Meanwhile, Lewis Stevenson, 36, adds the know-how of 600 games at first-team level.

Stevenson’s former Hibernian team-mate, Paul Hanlon, 34, was officially named captain of the Easter Road side in 2021 after wearing the armband on numerous occasions.

The new signings bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership to Rovers.

But Murray is happy for Brown to stay in the skipper’s role after steering the team with assurance on the pitch last season.

“Broony, if and when he’s playing, will be the captain of the team,” the Rovers boss told Courier Sport.

‘We’ve signed a lot of big characters’

“He’s done brilliant for us since he’s come in and in taking on the armband.

“We’ve signed a lot of big characters, that’s for sure, and guys that have been captains of other teams.

“But that’s not going to stop other boys from demanding and barking orders and telling people when things aren’t good enough – and also telling people when things are good enough.

“We’re building a really, really strong squad in terms of mentality and attitude and demands.

“For me, the more of those kinds of players we have the easier my life will be.”

Paul Hanlon (left) and Lewis Stevenson both bring a wealth of experience to Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, Murray has not ruled out a possible move for freed Airdrie striker Gabby McGill.

Murray signed McGill in 2021 during his spell in charge of the Diamonds before he left to take over at Raith a year later.

The former Dunfermline marksman was a shock departure from the Lanarkshire outfit earlier this month and has since been linked with St Johnstone, Partick Thistle and Raith.

“I saw we were linked with Gabby,” said Murray.

‘He’s a wee bit unorthodox at times’

“I was probably a wee bit surprised Gabby left Airdrie, because he was doing really, really well, especially in the second half of the season.

“I’ve always liked Gabby. He’s a wee bit unorthodox at times. But he was a good player when I was at Airdrie and he was a good player last season.

“It might be a case of seeing what happens further down the line.

“But, at the moment, we’ve had a busy week with getting back to training and we’ve been pretty quiet [with recruitment].”

