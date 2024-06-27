Finn, 4, raises £3,000 to buy lifesaving kit for new Arbroath school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finn, 4, raises £3,000 to buy lifesaving kit for new Arbroath school

Timmergreens Primary will be the first school in Angus to have an anaphylaxis kit when Finn Nowak starts there in August.

By Graham Brown
Finn with the new Anaphylaxis Kitt allergy equipment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
An Angus youngster is beginning his summer holidays with the gift of potentially lifesaving equipment to the school he will start at as a P1 pupil in August.

Finn Nowak from Arbroath suffered severe reactions from a variety of foods when he was just months old.

Peanuts, sesame seeds, milk, eggs, and less common allergies like lentils and peas all pose a threat.

Just a drop of milk will bring his skin out in hives.

As he prepares to turn five and make the step up to primary after the summer break, Finn and his family have funded the first anaphylaxis kit for an Angus school at Timmergreens in Arbroath.

His parents Josh and Carrie say they hope it will help raise awareness of the growing numbers of children and adults living with potentially life-threatening allergies.

A ‘defibrillator for allergies’

Finn was just nine months old when he was prescribed with EpiPens and antihistamine.

“The anaphylaxis kit is like a defibrillator, but for allergies,” said Josh.

“These kits provide ready access to adrenaline for children and adults alike in an emergency, and can be a life-saving resource.

Finn Nowak from Arbroath has provided an anaphylaxis kit for Timmergreens primary school.
Finn is raring to go for primary school at Timmergreens. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“From our own perspective we wanted to have as much in place as possible to protect Finn.

“Sadly there have been too many tragic events due to a lack of availability of adrenaline and a lack of awareness of food allergies and anaphylaxis,” said Josh.

“The prevalence of food allergies is growing. When it happens they are so vulnerable and can’t speak for themselves.

“Quite a lot of reactions children have take place in school. But it’s not always in the dining room where you might think it would be.

“No child should die in school because of a food or other allergy.”

Timmergreens primary on board

The family praised Timmergreens for their support.

“The school has been great,” added Josh.

“They were really positive in engaging with us and the idea of having a kit to help keep him, and others, safe.

“Finn is really looking forward to primary school.

“He’s had a great couple of years at Helping Hands nursery in Arbroath who have done wonders for any kids with allergies.”

And it was Finn who raised the bulk of the £3,250 cost of the anaphylaxis kit through a sponsored cycle. It costs £650 a year for five years.

Arbroath allergy youngster Finn Nowak presents anaphylaxis kit to Timmergreens primary.
Finn and his parents, Josh and Carrie, with Timmergreens head teacher Jacqui Smith (left) and depute head Sylvia Biesok. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The fundraising response was well beyond our expectations,” added Josh.

“There are very few schools in Scotland with this kit. Hopefully it might start conversations to increase awareness and lead to more.”

Zak Marks of equipment supplier Kitt Medical said: “It’s an inspiration that Finn has been able to complete such a feat and raise funding to secure an Anaphylaxis Kitt for his school.

“It speaks volumes to our mission of creating a new standard for allergy care.

“As someone with severe allergies myself I totally understand his passion – it’s the reason I founded Kitt in the first place.”

