Finn, 4, raises £3,000 to buy lifesaving kit for new Arbroath school

An Angus youngster is beginning his summer holidays with the gift of potentially lifesaving equipment to the school he will start at as a P1 pupil in August.

Finn Nowak from Arbroath suffered severe reactions from a variety of foods when he was just months old.

Peanuts, sesame seeds, milk, eggs, and less common allergies like lentils and peas all pose a threat.

Just a drop of milk will bring his skin out in hives.

As he prepares to turn five and make the step up to primary after the summer break, Finn and his family have funded the first anaphylaxis kit for an Angus school at Timmergreens in Arbroath.

His parents Josh and Carrie say they hope it will help raise awareness of the growing numbers of children and adults living with potentially life-threatening allergies.

A ‘defibrillator for allergies’

Finn was just nine months old when he was prescribed with EpiPens and antihistamine.

“The anaphylaxis kit is like a defibrillator, but for allergies,” said Josh.

“These kits provide ready access to adrenaline for children and adults alike in an emergency, and can be a life-saving resource.

“From our own perspective we wanted to have as much in place as possible to protect Finn.

“Sadly there have been too many tragic events due to a lack of availability of adrenaline and a lack of awareness of food allergies and anaphylaxis,” said Josh.

“The prevalence of food allergies is growing. When it happens they are so vulnerable and can’t speak for themselves.

“Quite a lot of reactions children have take place in school. But it’s not always in the dining room where you might think it would be.

“No child should die in school because of a food or other allergy.”

Timmergreens primary on board

The family praised Timmergreens for their support.

“The school has been great,” added Josh.

“They were really positive in engaging with us and the idea of having a kit to help keep him, and others, safe.

“Finn is really looking forward to primary school.

“He’s had a great couple of years at Helping Hands nursery in Arbroath who have done wonders for any kids with allergies.”

And it was Finn who raised the bulk of the £3,250 cost of the anaphylaxis kit through a sponsored cycle. It costs £650 a year for five years.

“The fundraising response was well beyond our expectations,” added Josh.

“There are very few schools in Scotland with this kit. Hopefully it might start conversations to increase awareness and lead to more.”

Zak Marks of equipment supplier Kitt Medical said: “It’s an inspiration that Finn has been able to complete such a feat and raise funding to secure an Anaphylaxis Kitt for his school.

“It speaks volumes to our mission of creating a new standard for allergy care.

“As someone with severe allergies myself I totally understand his passion – it’s the reason I founded Kitt in the first place.”