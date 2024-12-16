Angus ‘Balesy’ unwraps cracking Wallace and Gromit Christmas display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus ‘Balesy’ unwraps cracking Wallace and Gromit Christmas display

Fleur Baxter hopes the animated favourites in a roadside field near Carnoustie will help raise money for Doddie Aid.

By Graham Brown
Fleur Baxter with her Wallace and Gromit characters beside the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Animated favourites Wallace and Gromit have tempted Angus ‘Balesy’ Fleur Baxter out of a short-lived retirement.

The artistic farmer previously hinted she was giving up the straw bale painting which raised many thousands of pounds for charity.

But Fleur picked up her spray tins for a festive hurrah to herald the Christmas Day release of a new Wallace and Gromit adventure.

And she hopes the rural roadside display will also keep the cash rolling in for motor neurone research and Doddie Aid.

Fleur 'Balesy' Baxter Wallace and Gromit display
The Angus hills provide a winter backdrop for the Christmas Wallace and Gromit display. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In September, Fleur said a combination of factors had prompted the decision to stop.

But she revealed: “I didn’t do any bale commissions for Christmas, but I just really missed it.

“So with the new Wallace and Gromit feature coming out I decided to do four characters from that.”

Angus straw bale artist Fleur Baxter.
Fleur hopes her painted bales will encourage people to sign up for Doddie Aid. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Wallace and Gromit Angus painted bales.
A touch of My Name’5 Doddie on each bale. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The brightly-coloured bales are in a field beside the B9128 Carnoustie to Forfar road, near Crombie crossroads.

They’ll stay on show until after the cheese-loving inventor and his best friend hit the small screen on Christmas Day in the BBC premiere of Vengeance Most Fowl.

Doddie Aid idea behind straw bales display

And Fleur also hopes it’ll spark a My Name’5 Doddie resolution for 2025.

“I’ve tied it in to try and encourage people to sign up for Doddie Aid in January,” added Fleur.

The motor neurone disease charity will be starting its exercise challenge in January.

Wallace and Gromit Angus bales display.
Feathers McGraw is in the Angus line-up. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Angus Wallace and Gromit painted bales
Fleur’s festive bales beside the Forfar to Carnoustie road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Wallace and Gromit painted bales in Angus.
Fleur’s finishing touches to her festive display. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

People donate £20 to sign up, select a nation to represent and log their exercise miles.

You can register for the fundraiser at doddieaid.com/how-to-join

“I added a little bit of Doddie tartan to each of the characters. Hopefully people will think about taking part in Doddie Aid, or making a donation.”

Toy Story, Pooh Bear, Desperate Dan, Minnie the Minx, The Avengers and a host of others characters featured on Fleur’s bales down the years.

In 2022, she recreated the famous image of the Queen and Paddington Bear holding hands.

