Christmas elf competition: Can your elf beat these entries and impress Santa to win our £50 toy voucher?

Christmas elves are causing mayhem in homes across Tayside and Fife – as photos from our readers show.

Santa Claus himself will choose the winner, as he takes a break from his grotto duties at Peel Farm, near Kirriemuir.

We’ve had a hoot looking through some of the photos submitted so far by readers who have been experiencing elf mischief.

The Elf on Shelf tradition sees small elves arrive mysteriously, usually in early December, to report back to Santa on whether children are being naughty or nice.

Each morning children discover the tricks their elf has been up to during the night.

Last year’s Christmas elf competition winners

Sammy Gray and her son Bobby, 8, were our winners last year.

Their elves Jingle, Jangle and Ginger got up to all sorts in their Arbroath home.

But it was their creation of a winter wonderland in the family’s kitchen that really impressed us.

