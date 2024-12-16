Christmas elf competition: Can your elf beat these entries and impress Santa to win our £50 toy voucher?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Christmas elf competition: Can your elf beat these entries and impress Santa to win our £50 toy voucher?

If you think your elf can do better use the form at the bottom of our article to submit your photos.

Has your elf bean up to mischief like these guys? Image: Dani Stewart.
Has your elf bean up to mischief like these guys? Image: Dani Stewart.
By Cheryl Peebles

Christmas elves are causing mayhem in homes across Tayside and Fife – as photos from our readers show.

We are looking for the best antics in our Christmas elf competition – and their family will win a £50 toy voucher.

Santa Claus himself will choose the winner, as he takes a break from his grotto duties at Peel Farm, near Kirriemuir.

Santa Claus, pictured here at Peel Farm, will judge our competition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

To enter, use the form at the bottom of this article before midday on Friday.

We’ve had a hoot looking through some of the photos submitted so far by readers who have been experiencing elf mischief.

Can your Christmas elf beat these tricks?

And they might inspire your elf to go even bigger and better.

The Elf on Shelf tradition sees small elves arrive mysteriously, usually in early December, to report back to Santa on whether children are being naughty or nice.

Each morning children discover the tricks their elf has been up to during the night.

Some of our Christmas elf competition entries

Is this pasta limits? Image: Varina Day.
TikTok elfluencers. Image: Blake Robertson.
Fancy a sweet? Image: Zariyah Duffy.
Keeping elfy. Image: Andrea Dunbar.
Snow way we’d want to clean this up! Image: Marc Davidson.

Last year’s Christmas elf competition winners

Sammy Gray and her son Bobby, 8, were our winners last year.

Winners Sammy Gray and son Bobby with one of their elves, Ginger. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Their elves Jingle, Jangle and Ginger got up to all sorts in their Arbroath home.

But it was their creation of a winter wonderland in the family’s kitchen that really impressed us.

Last year’s winning winter wonderland. Image: Sammy Gray.

How to enter

To enter this year’s competition, simply fill in and submit the form below by midday on Friday.

Only one photo can be submitted per form, but you can enter multiple times as your elf gets up to different tricks.

More from Lifestyle

Club 300 gym owner and personal trainer Mike Lindsay poses for a picture using a piece of equipment
Perth personal trainer shares top 7 gyms in the Fair City
Perth Road property for sale
Beautiful Victorian villa on Dundee's Perth Road with River Tay views for sale
Has your elf bean up to mischief like these guys? Image: Dani Stewart.
Cupar’s Nathan Bushnell reflects on ‘life-changing’ journey to Mombasa
Has your elf bean up to mischief like these guys? Image: Dani Stewart.
Unique former Angus schoolhouse built using earth put up for sale
Has your elf bean up to mischief like these guys? Image: Dani Stewart.
Tartan kilt woven in Stirling for first time in 150 years
Grilled octopus tentacle with paprika riso potato.
Celebrity spotting and tapas bliss at Anstruther's new restaurant The Cellar at 24
2
Has your elf bean up to mischief like these guys? Image: Dani Stewart.
£80k cut from price of one of 'Perth's finest riverside homes'
Image shows: Travel writer Helen Moat enjoying a cup of coffee in a cafe in Broughty Ferry. Helen is sitting at a table in the window of Bowmans smiling and holding a cup in her hand. She has short white hair and glasses and is wearing a pinky coloured fleece.
What does travel writer and new girl in town Helen Moat love about Broughty…
Has your elf bean up to mischief like these guys? Image: Dani Stewart.
7 exciting and entertaining things to do in Perth (that aren't eating or drinking)
Has your elf bean up to mischief like these guys? Image: Dani Stewart.
How has Dundee changed in 10 years as a Unesco City of Design?
2

Conversation