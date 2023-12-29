Arbroath family’s winter wonderland wins our Christmas elf competition – and see the best of the rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath family’s winter wonderland wins our Christmas elf competition – and see the best of the rest

Sammy and Bobby Gray's elves spent three hours on the elaborate creation.

By Cheryl Peebles
Sammy Gray and son Bobby with one of their three elves, Ginger. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Sammy Gray and son Bobby with one of their three elves, Ginger. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Christmas elves have returned home with Santa – but for one Arbroath family they left an extra surprise.

The elves which wreaked havoc in the home of Sammy Gray and son Bobby, 7, won them a £50 toy voucher in our competition.

We asked readers to submit photos of what their elves had been up to, inspired by the Elf on the Shelf tradition.

The magical little figures arrive in homes at the start of the festive season to keep an eye on children and report back to Father Christmas on whether children are being naughty or nice.

And each morning before they disappear on Christmas Eve, kids discover what mischief they have up to overnight.

In Sammy and Bobby’s house, they’ve been extremely cheeky.

The winning winter wonderland. Image: Sammy Gray.

We were particularly impressed by the winter wonderland they created in the Gray’s kitchen, using cotton wool, milk bottles for an igloo and marshmallow snowballs.

Sammy sent us several photos of the antics of Jingle, Jangle and Ginger, and said Bobby was always eager to see what they had been up to each morning – although not always impressed!

Washing machine rollercoaster. Image: Sammy Gray.

Their tricks included dressing the Christmas tree up in Prime drink packaging, racing toy cars up the wall and using the washing machine as a rollercoaster.

Sammy said: “Bobby loved the Prime bottle on the Christmas tree and the winter wonderland, he absolutely loved.

The elves created a vertical toy car race track. Image: Sammy Gray.

“Sometimes he’s very excited when he sees what they have done but sometimes he’s angry!

“He was angry when they used his Hot Wheels to go up the wall because they were his favourite cars!”

Some of the tricks have clearly taken some effort to pull off – the winter wonderland, Sammy says, took them from 10pm to 1am to create.

Sammy makes a big effort to ensure Christmas is special for Bobby. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

She is eager to ensure that the festive season is special for Bobby, adding: “It’s just so magical for him.”

They were delighted to win our competition and we had a real hoot looking through all the entries.

Here are a few of our favourites.

Christmas elf competition best entries

Stacey McKinstray. Kennoway.
Keri Sutton, Tayport.
Siobhan Robertson, Dundee.
Carol Gibson, Dundee.
Jenni Downie, Blairgowrie.
Gavin Kyles, Dundee.
Megan Muldoon, Dundee.
Paige Reid, Dundee.
Danielle Stewart, Kirriemuir.
Joyce Riddell, Arbroath.
Gary Dodds, Arbroath.
Felicity Paton, Falkland.

Conversation