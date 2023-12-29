Arbroath family’s winter wonderland wins our Christmas elf competition – and see the best of the rest

Christmas elves have returned home with Santa – but for one Arbroath family they left an extra surprise.

The elves which wreaked havoc in the home of Sammy Gray and son Bobby, 7, won them a £50 toy voucher in our competition.

We asked readers to submit photos of what their elves had been up to, inspired by the Elf on the Shelf tradition.

The magical little figures arrive in homes at the start of the festive season to keep an eye on children and report back to Father Christmas on whether children are being naughty or nice.

And each morning before they disappear on Christmas Eve, kids discover what mischief they have up to overnight.

In Sammy and Bobby’s house, they’ve been extremely cheeky.

We were particularly impressed by the winter wonderland they created in the Gray’s kitchen, using cotton wool, milk bottles for an igloo and marshmallow snowballs.

Sammy sent us several photos of the antics of Jingle, Jangle and Ginger, and said Bobby was always eager to see what they had been up to each morning – although not always impressed!

Their tricks included dressing the Christmas tree up in Prime drink packaging, racing toy cars up the wall and using the washing machine as a rollercoaster.

Sammy said: “Bobby loved the Prime bottle on the Christmas tree and the winter wonderland, he absolutely loved.

“Sometimes he’s very excited when he sees what they have done but sometimes he’s angry!

“He was angry when they used his Hot Wheels to go up the wall because they were his favourite cars!”

Some of the tricks have clearly taken some effort to pull off – the winter wonderland, Sammy says, took them from 10pm to 1am to create.

She is eager to ensure that the festive season is special for Bobby, adding: “It’s just so magical for him.”

They were delighted to win our competition and we had a real hoot looking through all the entries.

Here are a few of our favourites.

Christmas elf competition best entries