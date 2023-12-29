Arnold Clark closes Dundee car showroom after 27 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Arnold Clark closes Dundee car showroom after 27 years

The car retailer said the closure was down to the 'consolidation' of its brands to one site.

By Gavin Harper
The empty Arnold Clark showroom and forecourt on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The empty Arnold Clark showroom and forecourt on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Car retailer Arnold Clark has confirmed its premises on East Dock Street in Dundee have closed after more than a quarter of a century.

The company had previously told The Courier the showroom and garage would both close before the end of the year.

Now, a spokesperson has confirmed the branch has shut its doors for the final time.

They said it was due to the “consolidation” of brands to one site on Balfield Road.

No jobs have been lost as a result of the move and the firm said all staff who worked at East Dock Street have been redeployed to other branches in the area.

A statement read: “Arnold Clark can confirm the closure of the Dundee Vauxhall branch on East Dock Street.

“Our employees have relocated to other Arnold Clark branches in the area.

“Customers will receive the same quality service they’ve become accustomed to at Arnold Clark Dundee on Balfield Road.”

The empty services and parts department. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The spokesperson said no details were available about the future of the site, which Arnold Clark took over in 1996.

However there has been speculation the sale is connected to the development of Eden Project Dundee.

Developers hope to begin work on the £130 million project, being built at the former gas works on East Dock Street, next year.

But a spokesman for Eden Project Dundee said the Arnold Clark closure was NOT connected to the development.

He added: “The Eden Project has had no involvement in the closure of the Arnold Clark branch on East Dock Street, and has no plans for any development or activity on that site.”

East Dock Street garage closure ‘end of an era’

The Arnold Clark garage has been on the site of the former Dundee East railway station for decades.

After the train station closed in January 1959, the site was transformed into a car showroom.

One local took to social media to describe the closure as “the end of an era”.

Inside the empty Arnold Clark showroom. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Looks weird – nothing there.”

Another said: “Hopefully, plans to redevelop as that and Customs House isn’t (a) great look entering the Quayside.”

As well as its Balfield Road premises, Arnold Clark still runs a dealership on Dundee’s Kingsway.

The Glasgow-headquartered company was asked to comment about the future of that site.

More from Business

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak attacked the new strike law (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC issues warning on new strikes law
Labour has accused the Government of writing off young people (John Stillwell/PA)
Tories ‘writing off’ young people as growing number ‘economically inactive’
The FTSE 100 moved 0.03%, or 2.21 points lower, to finish at 7,722.74 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London shares dip slightly as housebuilders struggle
Takeover deals drop to lowest since financial crisis (Ian West/PA)
UK takeover deals drop to lowest level since financial crisis
A judge in New York has ruled that Alibaba must face a lawsuit by a US toymaker alleging that the Chinese ecommerce giant’s online platforms were used to sell counterfeit Squishmallows (AP)
US court rejects Alibaba’s effort to quash faked Squishmallows case
The amount of cash withdrawn at Post Offices hit an all-time high on the last Friday before Christmas (Alamy/PA)
Cash withdrawals hit all-time high on last Friday before Christmas – Post Office
Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill with the Join Talent team.
Angus recruitment firm named Scotland's fastest growing business
Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said international fraud gangs are ‘feasting on’ the UK (Peter Byrne/PA)
Three-quarters of advance fee scams perpetrated overseas, Labour says
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen said politicians only did enough to ‘save their skins’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Nurses’ strikes won only ‘modest progress’ on pay and conditions, says leader
New coin designs for 2024, marking key milestones and anniversaries, have been unveiled by the Royal Mint (Royal Mint/PA)
Sir Winston Churchill and Buckingham Palace celebrated on new coins for 2024

Conversation