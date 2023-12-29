Arnold Clark closes Dundee car showroom after 27 years

Car retailer Arnold Clark has confirmed its premises on East Dock Street in Dundee have closed after more than a quarter of a century.

The company had previously told The Courier the showroom and garage would both close before the end of the year.

Now, a spokesperson has confirmed the branch has shut its doors for the final time.

They said it was due to the “consolidation” of brands to one site on Balfield Road.

No jobs have been lost as a result of the move and the firm said all staff who worked at East Dock Street have been redeployed to other branches in the area.

A statement read: “Arnold Clark can confirm the closure of the Dundee Vauxhall branch on East Dock Street.

“Our employees have relocated to other Arnold Clark branches in the area.

“Customers will receive the same quality service they’ve become accustomed to at Arnold Clark Dundee on Balfield Road.”

The spokesperson said no details were available about the future of the site, which Arnold Clark took over in 1996.

However there has been speculation the sale is connected to the development of Eden Project Dundee.

Developers hope to begin work on the £130 million project, being built at the former gas works on East Dock Street, next year.

But a spokesman for Eden Project Dundee said the Arnold Clark closure was NOT connected to the development.

He added: “The Eden Project has had no involvement in the closure of the Arnold Clark branch on East Dock Street, and has no plans for any development or activity on that site.”

East Dock Street garage closure ‘end of an era’

The Arnold Clark garage has been on the site of the former Dundee East railway station for decades.

After the train station closed in January 1959, the site was transformed into a car showroom.

One local took to social media to describe the closure as “the end of an era”.

One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Looks weird – nothing there.”

Another said: “Hopefully, plans to redevelop as that and Customs House isn’t (a) great look entering the Quayside.”

As well as its Balfield Road premises, Arnold Clark still runs a dealership on Dundee’s Kingsway.

The Glasgow-headquartered company was asked to comment about the future of that site.