Still Game stars set to appear at Montrose show

Two actors famous for playing characters in the sitcom Still Game will take their show to Montrose next year.

Mark Cox and Jane McCarry will appear at An Evening with Still Game’s Mark and Jane at Montrose Town Hall on February 22.

The pair are best known for playing Tam and Isa in Still Game.

However, they also have a touring production, which gives fans of the show a chance to find out more about the characters they have played on TV.

Cox also starred in Chewin’ the Fat.

‘We can’t wait to meet the people of Montrose’

Meanwhile, McCarry is known for her roles in Rab C Nesbitt and the children’s show Me Too!

Cox said: “These evenings are always a great laugh, both for audiences and us on stage.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet the fans of Still Game, who come loaded with great questions.

“We can’t wait to meet the lovely people of Montrose.”

Tickets for the show are available for £28 online.