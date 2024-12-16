Fife to lose world’s first ‘driverless’ bus service after Stagecoach announcement

An autonomous Fife bus service is to end due to low passenger numbers.

Stagecoach has announced its 14-mile AB1 route that takes Fife passengers over Forth Road Bridge will terminate in February 2025.

The bus operator says “passenger numbers have been too low to continue”.

AB1 provides a shuttle service between the Ferrytoll Park and Ride near Inverkeithing and the Edinburgh Park Transport Interchange.

It was the world’s first autonomous service when the CAVForth ‘driverless’ buses were launched in May 2023.

End of the road for ‘driverless’ buses in Fife

The five buses switch between autonomous and manual driving.

A computer drives them across the Forth Road Bridge and towards the A720 in Edinburgh.

However, the service still requires up to two drivers at all times.

And in December last year it was being fully operated by a driver due to a system upgrade.

A Stagecoach East Scotland statement said: “We are proud to have achieved a world-first with this service, demonstrating the potential for self-driving technology on a real-world registered timetable.

“While this was a trial of cutting-edge technology and a new route linking Ferrytoll with Edinburgh Park, passenger numbers have been too low to continue.

“We sincerely thank you for your support and custom during this innovative project.

“It has provided a wealth of learnings that will inform the continued development of autonomous technology in the UK.”