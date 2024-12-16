Fife to lose world’s first ‘driverless’ bus service after Stagecoach announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Fife to lose world’s first ‘driverless’ bus service after Stagecoach announcement

The self-driving bus service takes Fife passengers over the Forth Road Bridge.

By Finn Nixon
One of the 'driverless' buses that Stagecoach uses on its AB1 route.
One of the 'driverless' buses that Stagecoach uses on its AB1 route. Supplied: Stagecoach

An autonomous Fife bus service is to end due to low passenger numbers.

Stagecoach has announced its 14-mile AB1 route that takes Fife passengers over Forth Road Bridge will terminate in February 2025.

The bus operator says “passenger numbers have been too low to continue”.

AB1 provides a shuttle service between the Ferrytoll Park and Ride near Inverkeithing and the Edinburgh Park Transport Interchange.

It was the world’s first autonomous service when the CAVForth ‘driverless’ buses were launched in May 2023.

End of the road for ‘driverless’ buses in Fife

The five buses switch between autonomous and manual driving.

A computer drives them across the Forth Road Bridge and towards the A720 in Edinburgh.

However, the service still requires up to two drivers at all times.

And in December last year it was being fully operated by a driver due to a system upgrade.

A Stagecoach East Scotland statement said: “We are proud to have achieved a world-first with this service, demonstrating the potential for self-driving technology on a real-world registered timetable.

“While this was a trial of cutting-edge technology and a new route linking Ferrytoll with Edinburgh Park, passenger numbers have been too low to continue.

“We sincerely thank you for your support and custom during this innovative project.

“It has provided a wealth of learnings that will inform the continued development of autonomous technology in the UK.”

Conversation