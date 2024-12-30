Kevin Dabrowski gives Neill Collins exit verdict and why it will have a positive effect on Raith Rovers

Kevin Dabrowski is convinced Raith Rovers can head into 2025 as ‘better players and human beings’ after losing a second manager of the season.

The Kirkcaldy men overcame the departure of Neill Collins to battle to a 2-1 victory over Livingston on Saturday to rack up a hat-trick of consecutive wins for the first time this term.

Collins lasted just three months in the job before opting for a return to the United States with Sacramento Republic in California.

With Ian Murray having been sacked in early August, it has been a campaign of turmoil in the dugout at Stark’s Park.

However, Dabrowski is intent on finding positives in the changes.

“It was a massive result, especially after the week,” he said of the Livi victory. “It wasn’t the easiest of circumstances, losing another manager.

“It’s never easy when you don’t have that stability in the changing room.

“But, listen, the boys have shown so many times their true character and how good they are.

“We’ve been through many ups and downs, so it could actually never affect us. We just had to stay together.

‘Only make us stronger’

“The way we’ve shown the resilience, it will just only make us stronger. Having these times can only bond us together.

“Everything that has happened will definitely make us better players and human beings.

“So I’ll be really looking forward for the new year, 2025. And I’m sure we are much better players than we were six months ago.”

Any worries about how Raith would react to Collins’ departure and the installation for a second time this season of technical director John Potter as interim boss were wiped away early.

The home side took the lead after just six minutes as Liam Dick’s through ball beat Livi’s press to find the run of Dylan Easton, who rounded the exposed Jerome Prior to find the net.

Then, a throw-in released Lewis Jamieson on the left 21 minutes later and from his low cross Aidan Connolly was given time by Daniel Finlayson’s slip to pick his spot for the second.

Stevie May pulled one back for the Lions from the spot. But Rovers held firm to move to within a point of Queen’s Park in fifth – with a game in hand.

“I’m happy for him,” added Dabrowski of Collins. “It shows you that being at Raith gives you a platform. And, if you do really well, big clubs are after you.

“Listen, for him to get this opportunity in California and especially for his family I think is brilliant. So I’m really pleased.

“It’s well deserved for him because he’s a good guy, a good manager and he knows football. I wish him all the best and I’m sure he’ll do very well there.”