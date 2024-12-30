Kevin Dabrowski gives Neill Collins exit verdict and why it will have a positive effect on Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Dabrowski gives Neill Collins exit verdict and why it will have a positive effect on Raith Rovers

The Stark's Park men racked up a third straight win with the 2-1 victory over Livingston.

Raith Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowski looks through the goal net at Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowski. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Kevin Dabrowski is convinced Raith Rovers can head into 2025 as ‘better players and human beings’ after losing a second manager of the season.

The Kirkcaldy men overcame the departure of Neill Collins to battle to a 2-1 victory over Livingston on Saturday to rack up a hat-trick of consecutive wins for the first time this term.

Collins lasted just three months in the job before opting for a return to the United States with Sacramento Republic in California.

With Ian Murray having been sacked in early August, it has been a campaign of turmoil in the dugout at Stark’s Park.

Kevin Dabrowski holds his arms out wide.
Kevin Dabrowski believes the managerial turmoil can be a positive for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

However, Dabrowski is intent on finding positives in the changes.

“It was a massive result, especially after the week,” he said of the Livi victory. “It wasn’t the easiest of circumstances, losing another manager.

“It’s never easy when you don’t have that stability in the changing room.

“But, listen, the boys have shown so many times their true character and how good they are.

“We’ve been through many ups and downs, so it could actually never affect us. We just had to stay together.

‘Only make us stronger’

“The way we’ve shown the resilience, it will just only make us stronger. Having these times can only bond us together.

“Everything that has happened will definitely make us better players and human beings.

“So I’ll be really looking forward for the new year, 2025. And I’m sure we are much better players than we were six months ago.”

Any worries about how Raith would react to Collins’ departure and the installation for a second time this season of technical director John Potter as interim boss were wiped away early.

The home side took the lead after just six minutes as Liam Dick’s through ball beat Livi’s press to find the run of Dylan Easton, who rounded the exposed Jerome Prior to find the net.

Stevie May gives the thumbs up to the Livingston crowd after netting his penalty.
Stevie May’s penalty was the only time Kevin Dabrowski was beaten in the win against Livingston. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Then, a throw-in released Lewis Jamieson on the left 21 minutes later and from his low cross Aidan Connolly was given time by Daniel Finlayson’s slip to pick his spot for the second.

Stevie May pulled one back for the Lions from the spot. But Rovers held firm to move to within a point of Queen’s Park in fifth – with a game in hand.

“I’m happy for him,” added Dabrowski of Collins. “It shows you that being at Raith gives you a platform. And, if you do really well, big clubs are after you.

“Listen, for him to get this opportunity in California and especially for his family I think is brilliant. So I’m really pleased.

“It’s well deserved for him because he’s a good guy, a good manager and he knows football. I wish him all the best and I’m sure he’ll do very well there.”

Conversation