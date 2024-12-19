Neill Collins reveals January transfer window plans as he hails support from Raith Rovers board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins reveals January transfer window plans as he hails support from Raith Rovers board

The Stark's Park club are eyeing incomings in the new year.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Neill Collins has revealed he has been given the green light to strengthen his Raith Rovers squad in the January transfer window.

The Stark’s Park boss was appointed after the signing deadline in August, something he admits was ‘unfortunate’.

However, he has still been able to shake up his options with the short-term recruitment of Fankaty Dabo and Cody David.

Both are out of contract in January and discussions over possible extensions to those agreements are ongoing.

As with all loan arrangements, there will be conversations with both Hearts and St Mirren over the deals for Finlay Pollock, who Collins also signed, and Lewis Jamieson.

Cody David celebrates his goal against Dunfermline with Liam Dick and Ross Matthews.
Cody David (centre) made his case for a contract extension with his Fife derby goal. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

But, with Callum Smith ruled out until next season following knee surgery and Lewis Vaughan currently not available as he returns from a hamstring operation, there are obvious gaps in the Rovers squad.

Irish defender Jordan Doherty has already penned an 18-month deal that will kick in on January 1. But further fresh faces could follow.

“The board have been nothing but supportive since I’ve been in,” Collins told Courier Sport when asked about his January plans. “They’ve been fantastic.

“It’s unfortunate to come in after the end of the window, especially when you consider some of the situations we’ve had with injuries like Smithy and Lewis – two really important players in that area of the pitch to be out.

“But they’ve always tried to support us.

‘Within certain parameters’

“And, coming into January, within certain parameters, we’ve got scope to go and try and add in areas that we think we need.

“So I couldn’t ask for much more than that.”

All managers want to put their own stamp on any squad they inherit.

Ian Murray’s favoured players and tactics will differ from those of Collins, whose side face Queen’s Park at Hampden on Friday.

That does not mean to say there is likely to be anything major in the transfer market at Raith next month.

On-loan Hearts winger Finlay Pollock. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

And Collins insists some fringe players could still convince him they deserve to play a greater part in the second half of the campaign.

“I still think it’s going to be fluid between now and then,” he added. “Because I think there’s still players in our squad that may really show that we don’t need to strengthen.

“Some maybe haven’t shown yet just what they can do and they may get the opportunity between now and then.

“There’s other areas that we’ll definitely need because we just don’t have the attributes that I’d like.

“And that’s where the board have been really supportive.”

