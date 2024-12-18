Where does injury leave Raith Rovers’ new contract talks with Fankaty Dabo?

Neill Collins admits injury could complicate Raith Rovers’ hopes of extending Fankaty Dabo’s contract.

Dabo penned only a short-term deal when he arrived at Stark’s Park in September.

The former Chelsea and Coventry defender quickly became a regular starter for Collins.

However, the 29-year-old sustained a hamstring issue in the recent 3-0 defeat to Falkirk and missed Saturday’s Fife derby triumph over Dunfermline as a result.

Courier Sport has learned Dabo could be sidelined until well into January, when his current agreement is due to expire.

And Collins confesses there is work to be done to reach an agreement on the full-back’s future at Rovers.

“With Fanky [Dabo], we don’t think it’s as bad as first feared,” said Collins of Dabo’s injury. “I think it’s still a bad one, so you’re still looking at four to six weeks, best case [scenario].

“Our physio thought, based on the day, it could have been worse than that.

“So in that respect, it’s obviously not ideal.

“His contract is definitely a scenario that we’re going to have to consider.

‘More difficult for us all’

“Obviously right now, it’s just about getting him right [fit].

“But it’s been an ongoing kind of discussion. So, yes, we’re assessing these things.

“Obviously, being injured makes it more difficult for us all.”

Dabo picked up his injury just a couple of minutes after skipper Scott Brown had departed against Falkirk with a calf injury.

Thankfully, scans showed that it was not a recurrence of the problem that kept Brown out of action for two months at the start of the season.

However, the former St Johnstone midfielder, who recently penned a new deal with Raith, could still need until 2025 to recover.

“The important thing is to try and make sure that when he comes back, we don’t have any recurrence,” added Collins.

“As someone that’s suffered calf injuries as a player, it’s something that you have to find a way to manage.

“So it’s something where we’ll look at adjusting things, because we want to keep him fit and available.

“I think there’s potential he can still play again this year. But, you know, there’s a possibility he might not.”