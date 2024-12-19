Helicopter and lifeboats in major search for missing person in Firth of Forth

Two lifeboat crews and a helicopter have been involved in a major search for a missing person in the Firth of Forth.

Three coastguard rescue teams also joined the search after the alarm was raised at around 2am on Thursday that a person was in the water in the area of the Forth Bridge.

The lifeboats from South Queensferry and Kinghorn, along with the coastguard teams from South Queensferry, Leven and Fisherrow, carried out a search for more than two hours before being stood down at 4.15am.

It is understood the search is not being resumed later today.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We got a call from Police Scotland at around 2am on Thursday reporting concern for a person in the water in the Firth of Forth, close to the Forth Bridge.

“We sent Kinghorn and South Queensferry lifeboats to search the area along with a coastguard helicopter and coastguard rescue teams from South Queensferry, Leven and Fisherrow.

“The teams were stood down at 4.15am.

“We can give no further details at this stage but the search is not being continued later today.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more details.