Four Dunfermline players named in PFA Scotland League One team of the season

League One champions Dunfermline have four representatives in the PFA Scotland team of the year.

Player of the year nominees Kyle Benedictus and Matty Todd are included from the Pars, while the vote by fellow professionals also sees goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet and left-back Josh Edwards make the XI.

Your PFA Scotland League 1 Team of the Year – as voted for by the players ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/T1bhnat585 — PFA Scotland (@PFAScotland) May 8, 2023

Third-place Airdrie also have four players in the team: Cammy Ballantyne, Callum Fordyce, Adam Frizzell and 22-goal Calum Gallagher.

League One runners-up Falkirk are represented in the team by attackers Aidan Nesbitt and Callumn Morrison.

Queen of the South’s Ruari Paton is the final player to make the team of the year after scoring 22 times.