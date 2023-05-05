James McPake ‘not surprised’ at Dunfermline duo’s nominations for ‘important’ awards

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake isn’t surprised two members of his title-winning side have been nominated for PFA Scottish Player of the Year for League One.

Captain Kyle Benedictus and midfielder Matty Todd make up half of the four players nominated for the award, voted on by their fellow professionals.

Airdrie forward Calum Gallagher and Queen of the South striker Ruiari Paton are the others to be nominated.

Your @Allsportinsure League One Player of the Year Nominees ⬇️👏 pic.twitter.com/KqSx7gQRP5 — PFA Scotland (@PFAScotland) May 3, 2023

“It’s not surprising with the season they’ve had,” said the Pars boss.

“Congratulations to Gallagher and Paton as well. They have been excellent this season.

“Four worthy nominations. It’s little things like that that are important, particularly when it’s your peers.

“That’s a good one for the players and I’m delighted we’ve got a couple of nominations.

“Those ones are really important, when your own players are voting for you.

“I’m delighted for both of them but not surprised either.”

Alloa up next for Dunfermline Athletic

McPake gave his players an extra day off at the start of the week, following last Saturday’s trophy presentation and end-of-season awards night.

Last week’s late win over Clyde completed an unbeaten season at home and now they want to finish the season on a high at Alloa this weekend.

They take on an Alloa side that has already confirmed it will be contesting the Championship playoffs, but there is still a chance for Brian Rice’s side to leapfrog Airdrie into third.

“The high might not be winning the game, I must stress that,” said McPake.

“Everything is focused around the performance.

“The players have worked hard consistently, and that’s on a daily basis, not just on a match day.

“We’re not going to let that drop now, we’re going to keep it going. The players won’t allow it to drop, we certainly won’t.

“Every 90 minutes is special because that’s the really good part of being a footballer, when you’re playing in games.

“What better way to play in the last game of the season, when you’re already champions?

“I’m sure we’ll take another big crowd down to Alloa – and we owe it to them to go out and give everything as well. We’ll certainly not sit on it.”