James McPake ‘not surprised’ at Dunfermline duo’s nominations for ‘important’ awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake ‘not surprised’ at Dunfermline duo’s nominations for ‘important’ awards

The Pars boss is delighted to see two of his players selected by their peers.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake is delighted for Matty Todd and Kyle Benedictus following their nominations. Images: SNS.
James McPake is delighted for Matty Todd and Kyle Benedictus following their nominations. Images: SNS.

James McPake isn’t surprised two members of his title-winning side have been nominated for PFA Scottish Player of the Year for League One.

Captain Kyle Benedictus and midfielder Matty Todd make up half of the four players nominated for the award, voted on by their fellow professionals.

Airdrie forward Calum Gallagher and Queen of the South striker Ruiari Paton are the others to be nominated.

“It’s not surprising with the season they’ve had,” said the Pars boss.

“Congratulations to Gallagher and Paton as well. They have been excellent this season.

Four worthy nominations. It’s little things like that that are important, particularly when it’s your peers.

“That’s a good one for the players and I’m delighted we’ve got a couple of nominations.

“Those ones are really important, when your own players are voting for you.

“I’m delighted for both of them but not surprised either.”

Alloa up next for Dunfermline Athletic

McPake gave his players an extra day off at the start of the week, following last Saturday’s trophy presentation and end-of-season awards night.

James McPake lifts the first trophy of his career. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
James McPake lifts the first trophy of his career. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.

Last week’s late win over Clyde completed an unbeaten season at home and now they want to finish the season on a high at Alloa this weekend.

They take on an Alloa side that has already confirmed it will be contesting the Championship playoffs, but there is still a chance for Brian Rice’s side to leapfrog Airdrie into third.

“The high might not be winning the game, I must stress that,” said McPake.

“Everything is focused around the performance.

“The players have worked hard consistently, and that’s on a daily basis, not just on a match day.

“We’re not going to let that drop now, we’re going to keep it going. The players won’t allow it to drop, we certainly won’t.

“Every 90 minutes is special because that’s the really good part of being a footballer, when you’re playing in games.

Dunfermline manager James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline’s James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.

“What better way to play in the last game of the season, when you’re already champions?

“I’m sure we’ll take another big crowd down to Alloa – and we owe it to them to go out and give everything as well. We’ll certainly not sit on it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]