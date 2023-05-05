Scotties by the Sea: Sponsors given first glimpse of designs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Scotties by the Sea: Sponsors given first glimpse of designs

The trail will see 30 Scottie sculptures placed around St Andrews and other coastal communities in north-east Fife.

By Laura Devlin
Sponsors and invited guests cast their votes on designs for the Scotties by the Sea art trail that will be take place over Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sponsors and invited guests cast their votes on designs for the Scotties by the Sea art trail that will be take place over Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Sponsors of a new art trail in north-east Fife have been given a glimpse of designs for the new sculptures.

A special selection event was held at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews on Thursday for sponsors of Scotties by the Sea.

A total of 60 Scottie designs were on show for sponsors to chose from, all of which were selected from submission from the public.

However, the designs will remain under wraps until the trail starts in September.

The art trail is the brainchild of business organisation Bid St Andrews and will see 30  Scottie sculptures placed around the town and other coastal communities in Fife.

The trail aims to raise thousands of pounds. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Among the sponsors backing the initiative is The Larick Centre, a special community space in Tayport.

Susan Davie, booking and events officer at the centre, said: “We are really excited to be a part of this project because we have a lot of things lined up to create interest in having the dog on site.

“We’re really excited to be working with Maggie’s, they are a charity that are excellent in the area.

“There’s such an array of designs and it’s going to be a difficult decision to make.”

The trail will begin in September and last 10 weeks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Rosie Coutts, community engagement officer for The Larick, added: “We’re looking forward to doing projects with children and young people, as well as members of the community.

“It’s another way of bringing people together, that’s the best part of the project for us.

“We’ve narrowed (the designs) down but we will be here a while.”

‘We’ve been blown away by the ideas’

The Scotties by the Sea trail will last for 10 weeks and organisers hope it will raise £150,000 for Maggie’s Cancer Care.

Louise Fraser, chair of Bid St Andrews, has been involved in the project from its inception and helped select the Scottie sculptured designs.

She said: “I think it will be really nice for the town and communities beyond St Andrews will benefit as well.

Chair of Bid St Andrews, Louise Fraser, opens the event.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We’ve been blown away by the variety of ideas and styles.

“We have everything from a grass one with a golf ball in his mouth right through to a unicorn one.

“The level of submissions has been fantastic, it’s very varied and it’s a great standard – there’s something there for everyone.”

