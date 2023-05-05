Scotties by the Sea: Sponsors given first glimpse of designs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sponsors of a new art trail in north-east Fife have been given a glimpse of designs for the new sculptures.

A special selection event was held at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews on Thursday for sponsors of Scotties by the Sea.

A total of 60 Scottie designs were on show for sponsors to chose from, all of which were selected from submission from the public.

However, the designs will remain under wraps until the trail starts in September.

The art trail is the brainchild of business organisation Bid St Andrews and will see 30 Scottie sculptures placed around the town and other coastal communities in Fife.

Among the sponsors backing the initiative is The Larick Centre, a special community space in Tayport.

Susan Davie, booking and events officer at the centre, said: “We are really excited to be a part of this project because we have a lot of things lined up to create interest in having the dog on site.

“We’re really excited to be working with Maggie’s, they are a charity that are excellent in the area.

“There’s such an array of designs and it’s going to be a difficult decision to make.”

Rosie Coutts, community engagement officer for The Larick, added: “We’re looking forward to doing projects with children and young people, as well as members of the community.

“It’s another way of bringing people together, that’s the best part of the project for us.

“We’ve narrowed (the designs) down but we will be here a while.”

‘We’ve been blown away by the ideas’

The Scotties by the Sea trail will last for 10 weeks and organisers hope it will raise £150,000 for Maggie’s Cancer Care.

Louise Fraser, chair of Bid St Andrews, has been involved in the project from its inception and helped select the Scottie sculptured designs.

She said: “I think it will be really nice for the town and communities beyond St Andrews will benefit as well.

“We’ve been blown away by the variety of ideas and styles.

“We have everything from a grass one with a golf ball in his mouth right through to a unicorn one.

“The level of submissions has been fantastic, it’s very varied and it’s a great standard – there’s something there for everyone.”