A9 reopens northbound near Dunblane after crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The northbound carriageway of the A9 has reopened following a one-car crash.

Police Scotland confirmed the road was shut following a crash at 10.30am on Monday.

It is unknown if there are any casualties following the collision with Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.

Traffic Scotland warned that drivers in the area faced a 20 minute delay.

NEW❗ ⌚ 10:39#A9 Dunblane Restricted Northbound just North of Dunblane due to a collision⚠️ Police and TRISS on route🚔 @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/KESaEAWQht — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 8, 2023

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving a single vehicle on the A9 north of Dunblane at around 10.30am on Monday, May 8.

“The road was fully reopened by 1.40pm.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “Three appliances attended the scene to make the vehicle safe.”

A Tweet from Traffic Scotland said: “All lanes now running northbound following the earlier collision with traffic beginning to return to normal.”