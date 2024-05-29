Perth Greek takeaway owner set to open ‘dream’ restaurant in city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Greek takeaway owner set to open ‘dream’ restaurant in city centre

"Nowhere else has Greek food so I want to offer something new and delicious."

By Kieran Webster
Stefania Ciocionoiu and Visarion Calin, outside Aphrodite on George Street, Perth, 29th May 2024.
Stefania Ciocionoiu and Visarion Calin, outside Aphrodite on George Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A Greek takeaway owner in Perth is set to open a new restaurant in the city centre next week.

Stefania Ciocionoui, who runs Kali Kardia, will unveil Aphrodite – named after the ancient Greek goddess of beauty – in George Street on June 5.

She hopes the restaurant will allow her to showcase a wider selection of Greek food than at her takeaway.

The Greek eatery will open at the former Vandal & Co restaurant, which closed suddenly last year.

‘Traditional’ Greek restaurant to open in June

Stefania, 45, told The Courier: “When I moved to Scotland it was my dream to open a restaurant.

“I started with the takeaway, but the restaurant will have different food from all around Greece, but the takeaway is more Cretan.

“We want to have something different in Perth – nowhere else has Greek food so I want to offer something new and delicious.

“It will be a traditional Greek restaurant and, in the future, I want to bring live music from Greek people.

It will open at the former Vandal & Co restaurant, which closed last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“But at the moment it will be nice chill Greek music.

“I really like Greek mythology and I wanted a name everyone knows; most people know who Aphrodite is.”

Stefania is originally from the Greek island of Crete and hopes her family business will benefit Perth.

She will continue to run her takeaway on County Place alongside the new restaurant.

Restaurant to offer larger Greek food option to Perth

She added: “I’ve done a lot of work inside, so it’s good to be open as soon as possible.

“We are a family business, my husband will be in front of the house and I’ll be in the kitchen.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to offer more jobs to people in Perth too.

“In the restaurant, every day I’ll be able to offer something new and try out different things.”

The couple are breathing new life into a unit that has been empty for six months. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The unit has been empty for around six months.

However, George Street is one of the most occupied streets in Perth with only 10% of units vacant.

You can keep up to date with the state of Perth city centre by checking out our high street tracker.

