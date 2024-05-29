New Look says it will close Perth store in blow to city centre

New Look has announced it plans to close its Perth store, in a blow to the city centre.

Posters were placed on the windows of the High Street shop on Wednesday confirming the closure.

They say the store will shut on Tuesday, June 4.

They read: “Perth, thanks for having us.

“But it’s time to say goodbye. This store will be closing on Tuesday 4th June.”

Perth’s city centre has seen a number of shops and restaurants close over the last few months.

In February, The Body Shop announced it was closing its King Edwards Street store after entering administration.

The Pizza Express branch on South Methven Street shut its doors at the end of last year.

In recent years Argos, Debenhams and GAP have all closed.

You can keep tabs on businesses opening and closing in Perth city centre with The Courier’s High Street Tracker.

New Look has been approached for comment.