The Body Shop to close Perth branch in latest city centre blow

The Perth branch of The Body Shop is to close just weeks after the beauty retailer entered administration.

The King Edwards Street shop will close in the next four to six weeks.

It is one of 75 branches across the UK, including eight in Scotland, singled out for closure.

Shops in Dundee’s Murraygate and Kingsgate Centre in Dunfermline have been saved from the axe so far as administrators continue to look for a buyer for the business.

A total of 489 jobs will be lost as a result of the closures.

Perth Body Shop closure part of ‘swift action’ by administrators

The move comes after the retailer announced plans to close almost half of its 198 outlets in the UK, putting more than 2,000 jobs at risk.

Seven shops were shut last week in the first part of the restructuring.

Joint administrator Tony Wright said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

“The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

Dundee shoppers recently expressed their concern the branch could close.

Latest Perth city centre closure

The Courier’s high street tracker shows the changes made to Perth’s city centre units.

In recent years Argos, Debenhams and GAP have all closed.

Meanwhile the former Thorntons in George Street has been vacant for more than six years.

Royal Bank of Scotland in South Street, Perth and Kinross Credit Union in High Street and This Little Piggy in South Methven Street have all been empty for more than four years.

The number of empty units has led Perthshire Chamber of Commerce to call for a summit with the local authority and landlords.

The group said urgent action is needed to tackle the underlying issues, including the reluctance of some landlords to accept the changed environment.

It wants landlords to be flexible around letting costs and subdivision of vacant commercial units to provide smaller retail space that new independent businesses need.

After the 75 closures, The Body Shop will have 116 UK stores open.

Founded in Brighton in 1976, the brand was based on a ethical business model which would prove to be decades ahead of its time.

It remained under family ownership for 30 years until being sold to L’Oréal in 2006 and then Brazilian company Natura which sold it on to Aurelius.

The business said it had faced an “extended period” of financial challenges under past owners, coinciding with a “difficult trading environment” for the retail sector.