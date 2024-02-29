The Body Shop to close Perth branch in latest city centre blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

The Body Shop to close Perth branch in latest city centre blow

The beauty retailer went into administration six weeks ago.

By Rob McLaren
The Body Shop in Perth city centre. Image: Hannah Ballantyne/DC Thomson
The Body Shop in Perth city centre. Image: Hannah Ballantyne/DC Thomson

The Perth branch of The Body Shop is to close just weeks after the beauty retailer entered administration.

The King Edwards Street shop will close in the next four to six weeks.

It is one of 75 branches across the UK, including eight in Scotland, singled out for closure.

Shops in Dundee’s Murraygate and Kingsgate Centre in Dunfermline have been saved from the axe so far as administrators continue to look for a buyer for the business.

A total of 489 jobs will be lost as a result of the closures.

Perth Body Shop closure part of ‘swift action’ by administrators

The move comes after the retailer announced plans to close almost half of its 198 outlets in the UK, putting more than 2,000 jobs at risk.

Seven shops were shut last week in the first part of the restructuring.

The Body Shop store in Dundee
The Body Shop store in Dundee has so far been saved from the axe. Image: DC Thomson

Joint administrator Tony Wright said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

“The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

Dundee shoppers recently expressed their concern the branch could close.

Latest Perth city centre closure

The Courier’s high street tracker shows the changes made to Perth’s city centre units.

In recent years Argos, Debenhams and GAP have all closed.

Meanwhile the former Thorntons in George Street has been vacant for more than six years.

Royal Bank of Scotland in South Street, Perth and Kinross Credit Union in High Street and This Little Piggy in South Methven Street have all been empty for more than four years.

The number of empty units has led Perthshire Chamber of Commerce to call for a summit with the local authority and landlords.

The group said urgent action is needed to tackle the underlying issues, including the reluctance of some landlords to accept the changed environment.

The former Argos unit in Perth High Street has been empty since August 2020. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

It wants landlords to be flexible around letting costs and subdivision of vacant commercial units to provide smaller retail space that new independent businesses need.

After the 75 closures, The Body Shop will have 116 UK stores open.

Founded in Brighton in 1976, the brand was based on a ethical business model which would prove to be decades ahead of its time.

It remained under family ownership for 30 years until being sold to L’Oréal in 2006 and then Brazilian company Natura which sold it on to Aurelius.

The business said it had faced an “extended period” of financial challenges under past owners, coinciding with a “difficult trading environment” for the retail sector.

More from Business

Sainsbury’s said it will cut around 1,500 roles (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sainsbury’s plans to axe around 1,500 jobs in cost-cutting effort
Networked ground source heat pumps can be suitable for flats (Kensa/PA)
Ground source heat pump networks could provide heat for flats, says installer
AI engineer Jenna Reher works on a humanoid robot (Jae C Hong/AP)
ChatGPT creator signs deal to put AI into humanoid robots
AB InBev has seen yearly sales grow as it hiked prices (David Parry/PA)
Budweiser and Stella Artois brewer says sales growth driven by higher prices
Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has criticised two Irish Government and Green Party ministers (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ryanair boss labels Irish ministers ‘dunces’ over Dublin Airport passenger cap
Administrators for the Body Shop have confirmed more store closures (Lucy North/PA)
Body Shop to shut 75 more stores with 489 jobs axed
London has struggled to attract new listings in the last year (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
London Stock Exchange sees ‘poor year’ for IPOs but expects more in 2024
Approvals for remortgaging, which only capture remortgaging with a different lender, remained stable at 30,900 in January (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mortgage approvals for house purchase and property sales increased in January
The Bank of England has appointed top global economist Clare Lombardelli as its deputy governor for monetary policy (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England names top global economist Clare Lombardelli as deputy governor
Electronic Arts is cutting 5% of its workforce and scrapping several in-development games (PA)
Games developer Electronic Arts to cut 5% of workforce