Ex-Dundee and Dundee United striker Osman Sow leaves struggling English outfit

Former Dundee and Dundee United frontman Osman Sow’s return to British football has ended after just 14 games.

The Swede signed for English National League North new boys Bishop’s Stortford in November after two years in Thailand.

Sow left Dundee in 2021 after playing a pivotal role in their promotion from the Championship.

He then helped Sukhothai earn a place in the top-flight of Thai football, scoring 23 goals in 53 games overall.

Turbulent time

But his return to the UK hasn’t gone so well.

Bishop’s Stortford won the Isthmian League last season, earning a place in the sixth tier of English football.

However, it has been a turbulent time in National League North for the Hertfordshire outfit.

They have lost 12 of their last 13 matches in all competitions and are adrift at the bottom of the division.

The Blues are rooted to the bottom of the table with just 17 points – 15 fewer than Gloucester City in 23rd and 20 away from safety.

This week saw changes to the coaching setup but also two players departing.

On-loan Coventry City man Riccardo Di Trolio and ex-Dee and United man Sow left.

Now 33, Sow scored one goal in 14 matches with the club winning just two games in his four months at the club.