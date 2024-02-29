Ex-Dundee and Dundee United striker Osman Sow leaves struggling English outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ex-Dundee and Dundee United striker Osman Sow leaves struggling English outfit

The Swedish frontman's return to UK football hasn't gone to plan.

By George Cran
Osman Sow was a key man in Dundee's 2021 promotion. Image: SNS
Osman Sow was a key man in Dundee's 2021 promotion. Image: SNS

Former Dundee and Dundee United frontman Osman Sow’s return to British football has ended after just 14 games.

The Swede signed for English National League North new boys Bishop’s Stortford in November after two years in Thailand.

Sow left Dundee in 2021 after playing a pivotal role in their promotion from the Championship.

He then helped Sukhothai earn a place in the top-flight of Thai football, scoring 23 goals in 53 games overall.

Osman Sow wins the Scottish Cup tie in 2021. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Osman Sow wins a Scottish Cup tie against Bonnyrigg Rose in 2021. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Turbulent time

But his return to the UK hasn’t gone so well.

Bishop’s Stortford won the Isthmian League last season, earning a place in the sixth tier of English football.

However, it has been a turbulent time in National League North for the Hertfordshire outfit.

They have lost 12 of their last 13 matches in all competitions and are adrift at the bottom of the division.

Osman Sow scored a hat-trick at Queen of the South for Dundee.

The Blues are rooted to the bottom of the table with just 17 points – 15 fewer than Gloucester City in 23rd and 20 away from safety.

This week saw changes to the coaching setup but also two players departing.

On-loan Coventry City man Riccardo Di Trolio and ex-Dee and United man Sow left.

Now 33, Sow scored one goal in 14 matches with the club winning just two games in his four months at the club.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee were thrashed 7-1 by Celtic. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
5 Dundee talking points from Celtic thrashing as Dee endure one of worst defeats…
Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic. Image: SNS
'Shocked' Dundee boss Tony Docherty apologises to fans after Celtic thumping
Celtic ran riot against Dundee at Parkhead - Greg Taylor celebrates making it 5-0. Image: PA
Celtic 7-1 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as Hoops hammer sorry Dee
Lee Ashcroft sits in the directors' box at Stark's Park in a Raith Rovers strip.
Raith Rovers' Lee Ashcroft loan could be over already as Dundee defender awaits scan…
Dundee star Aaron Donnelly. Image: SNS
Dundee star Aaron Donnelly reveals Celtic clash will be family affair
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty reveals Dundee striker blow ahead of Celtic clash
Loan star Charlie Reilly in action for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Charlie Reilly sounds Arbroath battle cry as confident loan star keeps faith in Dundee…
Dundee players dispute a penalty decision against Hearts. Image: SNS
Dundee's penalty problem: Dark Blues have conceded 10 spot-kicks in the Premiership this season
Dundee star Luke McCowan takes on Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Luke McCowan insists Dundee must own their poor display in defeat at Hibs
Hibs grabbed a big win over Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
5 Dundee talking points from Hibs disappointment - including Trevor Carson, tickets and Luke…

Conversation