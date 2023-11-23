Former Dundee and Dundee United striker Osman Sow returns to British football

Former Dundee and Dundee United striker Osman Sow has returned to British football after two years in Thailand.

The Swede left Dens Park for Sukhothai in 2021 and scored 23 goals in 53 games, helping them to the Thai top-flight.

He did the same for the Dark Blues, playing a key role in their promotion to the Premiership in 2020/21.

Sow scored 10 goals in 23 matches for Dundee after an injury-ravaged spell at rivals Dundee United.

After being re-united with manager Robbie Neilson at Tannadice after time at Hearts and MK Dons together, Sow only managed 16 appearances in two seasons.

Now he’s back in the UK with English non-league side Bishop’s Stortford.

The 33-year-old made his debut in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw away to Banbury Town, coming off the bench for the final 10 minutes.

Bishop’s Stortford are struggling in National League North, the sixth tier of English football, with just 14 points from 20 games leaving them in 23rd spot.

They were promoted as Isthmian League champions last season.