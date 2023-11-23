BREAKING: John Lizanec found guilty of murdering wife at Perthshire home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

BREAKING: John Lizanec found guilty of murdering wife at Perthshire home

Jurors convicted the 49-year-old father-of-three after nearly two weeks of harrowing, emotional and overwhelming evidence against him.

By Jamie Buchan
John Lizanec has been found guilty of murdering his wife Michelle.
John Lizanec has been found guilty of murdering his wife Michelle.

Cold-hearted killer John Lizanec has been found guilty of murdering his wife and hiding her body in an airing cupboard at his home in Perthshire.

The abusive husband slashed the throat of the woman he described as his “childhood sweetheart” and “the love of my life.”

The 49-year-old was convicted of murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice following nine days of harrowing, emotional but also overwhelming evidence against him at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He has been jailed for life.

Lizanec bullied and berated his wife Michelle for years, controlling what she wore, where she went and who she was with.

He gaslighted her, claiming that he was the one who was a victim of domestic abuse.

John Lizanec led from prison van
John Lizanec is led into Edinburgh High Court on the final day of his trial.

She managed to escape the marital home in Inchture at the end of January 2021 and moved in with her son Jon and youngest daughter Ebony to a new house in Scone.

Mrs Lizanec, 44, was the “happiest she had been for a long time,” her family said.

But just two weeks later, on February 13, Lizanec lured his wife back to his empty home at Orchard Way.

He cut her neck “from ear to ear” in the downstairs toilet, before stuffing her body into the bottom of a utility cupboard.

Orchard Way, Inchture
The couple lived at Orchard Way, Inchture, which was the site of intense police activity.

Hours before the killing, Lizanec sent a series of angry text messages to his mum.

He told her he “did not want hurt to turn to revenge,” but added: “I want blood for this s***.”

Chillingly, the court had earlier heard how Lizanec had messaged Jon days earlier and told him he had “something big” planned for his mother’s Valentine’s Day.

After the murder, Lizanec stripped off and tended to a small cut on his arm, before changing into a different outfit including a new set of trainers, straight out of the box.

He drove his wife’s car to Asda at Milton of Craigie to buy cigarettes and a new belt, before going to his mother’s house at Balunie Street in Dundee.

Body found in cupboard

Following frantic calls from the children, whose mother had failed to respond to their messages, police went to investigate the house at Inchture – her last known location on Snapchat Maps.

Officers forced their way inside and found Mrs Lizanec’s body hidden inside the bathroom cupboard, next to a vacuum cleaner and box of cleaning supplies.

Armed officers then descended on Lizanec’s mother’s home.

After a 12-hour siege, during which he barricaded the front door with a sofa and held a knife to his own throat, Lizanec gave himself up.

Armed police outside John Lizanec’s mother’s home in Balunie Street, Dundee, on February 15 2021.

But he never told police or his family what happened.

Towards the end of his trial, he stepped into the witness box and tried to persuade jurors his wife had cut her own throat while she stood facing inside the airing cupboard.

There were crocodile tears when he told how he tried to save her from taking her life, then held her body as she died in his arms.

But he confused his testimony, claiming he ran in and first saw blood on the floor before seeing her raising “something silver” towards her throat.

The jury had already heard Mrs Lizanec had died of a single “uniformly deep” 16cm neck wound, severing her windpipe – meaning there would have been no blood until her throat was cut.

Balunie Street police activity
Forensics officers at  Balunie Street, Dundee after Lizanec’s arrest. Image: DC Thomson.

Lizanec later wrote to his father-in-law Michael Dewar from prison, asking him to send him cash and clothes, while begging him to let him attend his daughter’s funeral.

Mr Dewar said Lizanec’s claims his daughter was “depressed” and suffering from “heavy menopause” were “fantasy”.

Closing speeches

In her closing speech, advocate depute Shanti Macguire invited jurors to convict Lizanec of a “horrific, brutal and deadly assault with a knife.”

“His position was that there were arguments in the house but he wasn’t abusive,” she said.

“He doesn’t seem to take any responsibility for his behaviour.

“He said he didn’t control her movements or tell her what to wear.

“He is asking you to believe that he hasn’t done anything wrong apart from a few arguments.

“It always seems to be someone else’s fault.”

Michelle Lizanec
Michelle Lizanec was found dead at her former home at Orchard Way, Inchture.

The advocate depute asked jurors: “What do you make of his evidence that Michelle has gone to the bathroom cupboard, taken a knife and cut her own throat and that Mr Lizanec is not responsible?

“Do you think this is likely in any way?

“I would ask you to reject his explanation of how she came about her injury.

“Why would he lie her down in a bathroom cupboard?

“Why leave her next to a hoover and a crate of cleaning products?

“If, as he says, this awful tragedy has unfolded before his eyes and he then needs his mum, why does he not unburden himself to his mother?

“Is it because he’s not telling the truth?”

Reasonable doubt?

Solicitor advocate Iain Paterson, representing Lizanec, told the jury they had to decide if Michelle died by murder or suicide.

“You have seen some horrifying images in this trial,” he said in his closing speech.

“But you have to put your emotions to one side and make a decision based on the evidence.”

He added: “What you have heard over the last nine days is the destruction of a family.“

Mr Paterson said: “Mr Lizanec gave his testimony and his explanation for what happened.

“There were two people in that house but there’s only one person who can speak to what happened.”

The trial got underway at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He asked the jury to consider forensic evidence about blood spatter inside the cupboard backed his client’s version of events.

“You might think that Mr Lizanec’s explanation of what happened sits comfortably with the forensic science.

“That is maybe something that can cause you to pause or hesitate.

“And that pause or hesitation would be a reasonable doubt.”

Guilty verdict

Lizanec was found guilty of assaulting and murdering his estranged wife by seizing her head and striking her on the neck with a knife, having “previously evinced malice and ill-will towards her.”

He was further convicted of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by concealing her body in a cupboard, cleaning himself of blood and changing his clothing.

He also got rid of his wife’s mobile phone – the court heard it was last detected at the Asda in Milton of Craigie – and fleeing the scene to barricade himself inside his mother’s house.

John Lizanec in cuffs
John Lizanec led into Perth Sheriff Court to begin legal proceedings the day after his arrest.

Lizanec, described on court papers as a prisoner at Perth, was also found guilty of engaging in an abusive course of behaviour towards his wife at their homes in Chaise Road, Bridge of Earn, and Orchard Way, Inchture, between April 1 2019 and February 13 2021.

He was also guilty of threatening or abusive behaviour between October 6 2010 and March 31 2019.

And he was convicted of further threatening behaviour at his mum’s house on September 14 2021.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

John Lizanec has been found guilty of murdering his wife Michelle.
'Gentleman' St Andrews jewel heist planner died in prison shower, inquiry told
John Lizanec has been found guilty of murdering his wife Michelle.
Fife man who reposted Neo-Nazi group's propaganda video convicted of terror offence
John Lizanec has been found guilty of murdering his wife Michelle.
Sex abuser spanked girl so hard in Fife hotel attack he left imprints on…
John Lizanec has been found guilty of murdering his wife Michelle.
Dundee rapper threatened to stab officers’ kids during drugs raid
John Lizanec has been found guilty of murdering his wife Michelle.
Family blasts 'delusional' Fife joiner who photographed naked girl with hidden camera
John Lizanec has been found guilty of murdering his wife Michelle.
Wednesday court round-up — Doorbell driller and pool ball in a sock
John Lizanec has been found guilty of murdering his wife Michelle.
Lizanec murder trial - Accused husband denies moving dead wife into airing cupboard
John Lizanec has been found guilty of murdering his wife Michelle.
Hilltown man robbed of TV while he watched it
John Lizanec has been found guilty of murdering his wife Michelle.
Drug addict stabbed Dundee Lidl security guard with needle
John Lizanec has been found guilty of murdering his wife Michelle.
Sick web chat with decoy costs Fife paedophile everything