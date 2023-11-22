Lizanec murder trial – Accused husband denies moving dead wife into airing cupboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Lizanec murder trial – Accused husband denies moving dead wife into airing cupboard

John Lizanec has been giving evidence for the second day at his murder trial.

By Jamie Buchan
John Lizanec denies murdering his wife Michelle at his home in Orchard Way, Inchture
John Lizanec denies murdering his wife Michelle at his home in Orchard Way, Inchture

Murder accused John Lizanec has denied moving his wife’s body into an airing cupboard after she died at their home in Inchture with wounds to her neck.

Lizanec, 49, is accused of killing wife Michelle and hiding her body in the closet before fleeing to Dundee.

Giving evidence in his own defence for a second day, he told a jury he tried to stop Michelle taking a knife to her own throat but she died in his arms.

On the eighth day of his trial, Lizanec said he did not then move his wife’s body into the bathroom airing cupboard.

John Lizanec
John Lizanec denies murder.

The court had previously heard police discovered Mrs Lizanec “jammed” into the bottom of the closed closet.

“I never put her in the cupboard,” Lizanec told advocate depute Shanti Maguire during a cross-examination of his evidence.

“She was in the cupboard already. I didn’t move her.

“I remember laying my wife down in the only space there was, next to the hoover.

“That’s where she cut herself.”

Asked why he did not call 999, he replied: “I’ve never been in a situation like that before.

“I was in shock – I think anyone would have been in shock.”

Lizanec denies murder.

Gas meter reading

He said he and his wife had driven back to their former marital home at Orchard Way, Inchture at around 8.20pm on February 13 2021.

Lizanec said his wife went to check the gas meter, before telling him they needed gas and asked him to text their son Jon.

The teenager, then 16, received a text from his father at 9.11pm, saying they were going into Dundee for gas.

Orchard Way, Inchture
Orchard Way, Inchture.

Ms Maguire showed an image of the gas meter reading, with a balance of just over £117.

“If there was plenty of money in the meter, why would she tell you you needed to go and get gas?” the advocate depute asked.

“I don’t know,” said Lizanec.

“Did you sent that message to Jon after Michelle had died to buy yourself more time?” Ms Maquire asked.

“No, I texted my son because my wife told me to.”

Tended his own cut

Lizanec told the court he was in the kitchen when he heard a noise from his wife in the bathroom.

It was a noise “as if she had hurt herself,” he said.

He told the court he went into the bathroom and saw his wife standing upright.

He said he saw blood on the floor and his wife taking “something silver” towards her own neck.

From behind, he held her front with his left arm and tried to grab the knife with his right.

“I was trying to stop her doing what she was doing,” he said.

He said he received a cut on his left arm as he tried to intervene.

After placing his wife’s body on the floor of the cupboard, he stripped out of his clothes and footwear and used plasters to tend to a cut on his forearm.

Michelle Lizanec
Michelle Lizanec was allegedly murdered at her former home in Inchture, near Perth.

He said he cannot remember closing the closet door.

“Would that not be a very callous thing to have done?” asked the advocate depute.

He replied: “It wouldn’t have been a very nice thing to do but I wasn’t thinking straight.”

Asked what he thought would next happen to his wife, he said: “I wasn’t thinking.”

Ms Maguire: “Is that because you inflicted that injury on her?”

Lizanec: “I could never have done that.”

Ms Maguire: “Even though you had threatened to?”

Lizanec: “I never threatened her.”

Ms Maguire: “If there’s any truth in your account, would you not be frantically phoning your children?”

Lizanec replied: “I had never been in that situation before.”

He said he then changed into fresh clothes – including a brand new pair of trainers – and drove to his mother’s home in Dundee.

Allegations

Lizanec denies murdering his wife by striking her on the neck with a knife, having previously shown “malice and ill-will” towards her, on February 13 2021.

It is further alleged he hid her body inside a cupboard, cleaned blood off himself, changed his clothes and footwear and fled the scene.

He faces a further charge of engaging in an abusive course of behaviour against his wife between April 1 2019 and February 13 2021 at their then-homes in Chaise Road, Bridge of Earn, and Orchard Way, Inchture.

The trial is underway at the High Court in Edinburgh.

And it is alleged he behaved in a threatening or abusive way at his mother’s house in Balunie Street, Dundee, by barricading himself inside while armed with a knife on February 14.

The trial before Lord Fairley continues.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

John Lizanec denies murdering his wife Michelle at his home in Orchard Way, Inchture
Wednesday court round-up — Doorbell driller and pool ball in a sock
John Lizanec denies murdering his wife Michelle at his home in Orchard Way, Inchture
Hilltown man robbed of TV while he watched it
John Lizanec denies murdering his wife Michelle at his home in Orchard Way, Inchture
Drug addict stabbed Dundee Lidl security guard with needle
John Lizanec denies murdering his wife Michelle at his home in Orchard Way, Inchture
Sick web chat with decoy costs Fife paedophile everything
John Lizanec denies murdering his wife Michelle at his home in Orchard Way, Inchture
Lizanec murder trial — Alleged Perthshire killer tells jury wife cut her own throat
John Lizanec denies murdering his wife Michelle at his home in Orchard Way, Inchture
Tuesday court round-up — Halloween from hell and machete menace
John Lizanec denies murdering his wife Michelle at his home in Orchard Way, Inchture
Lizanec murder trial - Crucifix placed accused at death scene, police say
John Lizanec denies murdering his wife Michelle at his home in Orchard Way, Inchture
Dundee hit-and-run biker on curfew after hospitalising schoolboy for 12 weeks
John Lizanec denies murdering his wife Michelle at his home in Orchard Way, Inchture
Fife loner, 61, asked 13-year-olds for threesome outside Tesco
John Lizanec denies murdering his wife Michelle at his home in Orchard Way, Inchture
Former Fife PC guilty of unlawful pursuit and assault