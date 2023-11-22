Wednesday court round-up — Doorbell driller and pool ball in a sock

A Forfar man has admitted drilling through his ex-partner’s Ring doorbell camera, causing “irreparable damage” to it.

Shaun McLaren, 33, appeared at the town’s sheriff court to admit vandalism and acting in a threatening or abusive manner on June 11.

At a property in Easterbank, McLaren argued with the woman and acted in an aggressive manner, kicking a bedroom door which struck her on the arm.

McLaren, of East High Street, Forfar, then drilled through the woman’s Blink Ring doorbell camera, breaking it beyond repair.

Solicitor Billy Rennie confirmed they are no longer in a relationship.

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until January 4 for reports and to ascertain whether the woman wishes the protection of a non-harassment order.

Murder accused gives evidence for 2nd day

Murder accused John Lizanec has denied moving his wife’s body into an airing cupboard after she died at their home in Inchture with wounds to her neck. Lizanec, 49, is accused of killing wife Michelle and hiding her body in the closet before fleeing to Dundee. Giving evidence in his own defence for a second day, he told a jury he tried to stop Michelle taking a knife to her own throat but she died in his arms, already in the cupboard.

Assaults petition

Keiran Rae, 23, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of assault to severe injury, impairment and danger of life.

He is also alleged to have committed three other assaults, one to severe injury.

He faced a further two charges of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Rae, whose general address was given as Angus, made no plea and was released on bail.

The court appearance came after an incident on High Street, Lochee late on Sunday May 28 – less than two hours after the Big Weekend music festival had finished at nearby Camperdown Park.

Smashed

A Glenrothes man left his partner soaked in blood after clubbing her with an empty vodka bottle.

Greg Young appeared by video link from HMP Perth, where he is remanded, to admit the domestic assault committed at his Tern Path home on October 24 2023, after they had consumed a litre of vodka together.

Fiscal depute Amy Robertson told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court that just before 8pm, Young’s partner went to the kitchen to prepare something for dinner and when she re-entered the living room, Young hit her head with the empty bottle.

She fled and contacted police, who found her outside, bleeding from her eyebrow and beginning to bruise.

Inside the property, officers found a bloodstained vodka bottle and cushion.

Young, 53, admitted assault.

Solicitor Martin McGuire said: “It’s not uncommon for them to purchase alcohol – bottles of vodka – and consume them into the evening.

“Mr Young has no recollection of events.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentencing until December 14 for reports.

Stabbed by needle

A Dundee security guard was stabbed with a needle in the stomach by a drug addict after he caught her shoplifting. Hayley Kenyon, 42, also racially abused the Lidl store detective after she stuffed a video-game headset down her jacket.

Sock and pool ball weapon

A Lochee man has been jailed after being found with a sock and a pool ball, which has been deemed an offensive weapon.

Christopher Anderson, 40, appeared from prison at Dundee Sheriff Court, and admitted possessing the weapon outside his Burnside Court home, where he was spotted on CCTV by council staff, on June 5 this year

The court heard Anderson had been given the weapon by his stepson and the pair had “joked” about it.

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion said: “Anderson was seen loitering in the foyer with another male.

“Staff were concerned about their behaviour and contacted police.

“Officers found a sock with a pool ball inside his jacket.”

Defence solicitor Jim Caird, said “His position is he fully understands this was an offensive weapon.

“His stepson had been mucking about with it – he took it off him and put it in his pocket.

“He accepts he should not have been out-and-about with it.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin Brown noted Anderson has previous convictions and backdated his eight months in custody to June.

The sock and the pool ball were confiscated.

Lost everything

A Fife man has been sentenced after admitting sending a picture of his penis and sexually explicit comments to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl. The court heard how Alan Somerville had already lost his home and family after being confronted by paedophile hunters.

