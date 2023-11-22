Wednesday court round-up — Doorbell driller and pool ball in a sock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — Doorbell driller and pool ball in a sock

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Forfar man has admitted drilling through his ex-partner’s Ring doorbell camera, causing “irreparable damage” to it.

Shaun McLaren, 33, appeared at the town’s sheriff court to admit vandalism and acting in a threatening or abusive manner on June 11.

At a property in Easterbank, McLaren argued with the woman and acted in an aggressive manner, kicking a bedroom door which struck her on the arm.

McLaren, of East High Street, Forfar, then drilled through the woman’s Blink Ring doorbell camera, breaking it beyond repair.

Solicitor Billy Rennie confirmed they are no longer in a relationship.

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until January 4 for reports and to ascertain whether the woman wishes the protection of a non-harassment order.

Murder accused gives evidence for 2nd day

Murder accused John Lizanec has denied moving his wife’s body into an airing cupboard after she died at their home in Inchture with wounds to her neck. Lizanec, 49, is accused of killing wife Michelle and hiding her body in the closet before fleeing to Dundee. Giving evidence in his own defence for a second day, he told a jury he tried to stop Michelle taking a knife to her own throat but she died in his arms, already in the cupboard.

John Lizanec is accused of murdering wife Michelle at their home in Orchard Way, Inchture.

Assaults petition

Keiran Rae, 23, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of assault to severe injury, impairment and danger of life.

He is also alleged to have committed three other assaults, one to severe injury.

He faced a further two charges of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Rae, whose general address was given as Angus, made no plea and was released on bail.

The court appearance came after an incident on High Street, Lochee late on Sunday May 28 – less than two hours after the Big Weekend music festival had finished at nearby Camperdown Park.

Smashed

A Glenrothes man left his partner soaked in blood after clubbing her with an empty vodka bottle.

Greg Young appeared by video link from HMP Perth, where he is remanded, to admit the domestic assault committed at his Tern Path home on October 24 2023, after they had consumed a litre of vodka together.

Fiscal depute Amy Robertson told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court that just before 8pm, Young’s partner went to the kitchen to prepare something for dinner and when she re-entered the living room, Young hit her head with the empty bottle.

She fled and contacted police, who found her outside, bleeding from her eyebrow and beginning to bruise.

Inside the property, officers found a bloodstained vodka bottle and cushion.

Young, 53, admitted assault.

Solicitor Martin McGuire said: “It’s not uncommon for them to purchase alcohol – bottles of vodka – and consume them into the evening.

“Mr Young has no recollection of events.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentencing until December 14 for reports.

Stabbed by needle

A Dundee security guard was stabbed with a needle in the stomach by a drug addict after he caught her shoplifting. Hayley Kenyon, 42, also racially abused the Lidl store detective after she stuffed a video-game headset down her jacket.

Hayley Kenyon attacked the security guard at Lidl on South Road, Dundee.

Sock and pool ball weapon

A Lochee man has been jailed after being found with a sock and a pool ball, which has been deemed an offensive weapon.

Christopher Anderson, 40, appeared from prison at Dundee Sheriff Court, and admitted possessing the weapon outside his Burnside Court home, where he was spotted on CCTV by council staff, on June 5 this year

The court heard Anderson had been given the weapon by his stepson and the pair had “joked” about it.

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion said: “Anderson was seen loitering in the foyer with another male.

“Staff were concerned about their behaviour and contacted police.

“Officers found a sock with a pool ball inside his jacket.”

Defence solicitor Jim Caird, said “His position is he fully understands this was an offensive weapon.

“His stepson had been mucking about with it – he took it off him and put it in his pocket.

“He accepts he should not have been out-and-about with it.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin Brown noted Anderson has previous convictions and backdated his eight months in custody to June.

The sock and the pool ball were confiscated.

Lost everything

A Fife man has been sentenced after admitting sending a picture of his penis and sexually explicit comments to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl. The court heard how Alan Somerville had already lost his home and family after being confronted by paedophile hunters.

Alan Somerville at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

