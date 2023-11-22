Drug addict stabbed Dundee Lidl security guard with needle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Drug addict stabbed Dundee Lidl security guard with needle

Hayley Kenyon racially abused the supermarket store detective after he caught her trying to shoplift.

By Paul Malik
Hayley Kenyon attacked the security guard at Lidl on South Road, Dundee.
A Dundee security guard was attacked and stabbed with a needle by a drug addict after he caught her shoplifting.

Hayley Kenyon, 42, racially abused the Lidl store detective earlier this year after she stuffed a video-game headset down her jacket.

She spat on him, before piercing him with a needle in his stomach, drawing blood.

Kenyon, who has a lengthy record linked to years of opioid abuse, pled guilty after appearing from prison at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Lochee woman has multiple convictions for threatening behaviour, dishonesty and shoplifting, the court heard.

Lidl, South Road
Lidl on South Road.

Depute Fiscal Lynn Mannion said: “She was on a bail order for shoplifting at the time of the offence.

“She has previous convictions for dishonesty, breaches of bail and threatening and abusive behaviour.

“She has previously been convicted for assaulting someone with a knife.

“She is currently on remand at HMP Polmont.”

Spat and stabbed

Turning to the latest crime, at Lidl on South Road, Ms Mannion said: “On January 28, at around 6pm, (the complainer) saw the accused in store.

“She appeared to have concealed something in her jacket.

“She refused to show him what it was.

“She screamed ‘f**k off, Pakistani’ at him.

“The accused then took a sharp object out of her bag, thought to be a needle.

“He was stabbed in the stomach with it.

“She then spat on him.”

‘Horrendous drug addiction’

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly, in mitigation, said: “This is obviously a pretty nasty offence.

“She has a horrendous drug addiction and a record commonplace in people with her kind of opioid addiction.

“She is engaging with a course in prison in recovery coaching.

“She has also taken part in training with a view to obtaining some cleaning work and the prison can put her in touch with potential employers on release.

“She understands, given her record and the use of a weapon that in this case a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown sentenced Kenyon to 14 months behind bars, backdated to January 2023.

