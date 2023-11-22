Drug addict stabbed Dundee Lidl security guard with needle

A Dundee security guard was attacked and stabbed with a needle by a drug addict after he caught her shoplifting.

Hayley Kenyon, 42, racially abused the Lidl store detective earlier this year after she stuffed a video-game headset down her jacket.

She spat on him, before piercing him with a needle in his stomach, drawing blood.

Kenyon, who has a lengthy record linked to years of opioid abuse, pled guilty after appearing from prison at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Lochee woman has multiple convictions for threatening behaviour, dishonesty and shoplifting, the court heard.

Depute Fiscal Lynn Mannion said: “She was on a bail order for shoplifting at the time of the offence.

“She has previous convictions for dishonesty, breaches of bail and threatening and abusive behaviour.

“She has previously been convicted for assaulting someone with a knife.

“She is currently on remand at HMP Polmont.”

Spat and stabbed

Turning to the latest crime, at Lidl on South Road, Ms Mannion said: “On January 28, at around 6pm, (the complainer) saw the accused in store.

“She appeared to have concealed something in her jacket.

“She refused to show him what it was.

“She screamed ‘f**k off, Pakistani’ at him.

“The accused then took a sharp object out of her bag, thought to be a needle.

“He was stabbed in the stomach with it.

“She then spat on him.”

‘Horrendous drug addiction’

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly, in mitigation, said: “This is obviously a pretty nasty offence.

“She has a horrendous drug addiction and a record commonplace in people with her kind of opioid addiction.

“She is engaging with a course in prison in recovery coaching.

“She has also taken part in training with a view to obtaining some cleaning work and the prison can put her in touch with potential employers on release.

“She understands, given her record and the use of a weapon that in this case a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown sentenced Kenyon to 14 months behind bars, backdated to January 2023.

