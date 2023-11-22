Dundee boss Tony Docherty issues warning to high-flying squad as he welcomes back two key men for Hibs clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty issues warning to high-flying squad as he welcomes back two key men for Hibs clash

The Dark Blues host the Hibees on Saturday aiming to keep their strong start going.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty has issued a warning to his high-flying Dundee side as they bid to keep their impressive start to the season going this weekend against Hibs.

The Dark Blues can stretch five points in front of the Edinburgh side with victory at Dens Park.

That’s after three wins in the last four games and five clean sheets in their past six matches in the top flight.

That form has moved them to within two points of third-placed St Mirren, after thumping the Buddies 4-0 last time out.

However, Docherty is determined his side don’t get ahead of themselves.

“We have been doing well and performing well – the form table says we’re third,” the Dundee boss said.

Dundee ran out 4-0 winners over St Mirren in their last fixture. Image: SNS
Dundee ran out 4-0 winners over St Mirren in their last fixture. Image: SNS

“So we’re in a good position and want to keep the momentum going.

“But when you are a newly-promoted club, the first objective always has to be to preserve your Premiership status.

“So we’re not going above that, we’re not looking beyond staying in the league.

“It’s a cliche and people don’t like it, but it really is game-to-game for us.

“I’m happy with the level of performance and I’m happy with the form, but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves.

Zach Robinson completes a 4-0 thumping of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson completes a 4-0 thumping of St Mirren. Image: SNS

“It’s very important you stay focused on what you’re good at and doing well because when you don’t do that you can trip yourself up.

“As a newly-promoted team we are in a healthy position right now but there’s a long way to go.”

Returning stars

Docherty will have some decisions to make when the Hibees come to town on Saturday.

The Dundee manager was delighted to report his squad has a clean bill of health.

That’s after welcoming Josh Mulligan and Scott Tiffoney back from injury.

Josh Mulligan has been out since facing Kilmarnock in September. Image: SNS

Both will be available for the weekend. Mulligan has been out since being red-carded against Kilmarnock in September while Tiffoney’s season has been stop-start since his summer move from Partick Thistle.

“Josh Mulligan is back training again and so is Scott Tiffoney, which is great news,” Docherty added.

“They are both in full work, so we have a clean bill of health.

“Every player is fit and ready to go, which is brilliant going into this busy stage of the season.

Scott Tiffoney’s start to life at Dundee has been interrupted by injury. Image: SNS

“We have eight games between now and the winter break, four at home and four away, so we’ll need the squad.

“So it’s great to go into it with a full squad and I have to compliment the medical staff for getting everyone in the shape they are.

“Getting Josh and Scott back again just enhances the fantastic squad I’ve got. We’re really strong, there’s a hunger and competitiveness there.

“So we’re in a healthy position right now.”

