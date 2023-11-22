Dundee boss Tony Docherty issues warning to high-flying squad as he welcomes back two key men for Hibs clash

Tony Docherty has issued a warning to his high-flying Dundee side as they bid to keep their impressive start to the season going this weekend against Hibs.

The Dark Blues can stretch five points in front of the Edinburgh side with victory at Dens Park.

That’s after three wins in the last four games and five clean sheets in their past six matches in the top flight.

That form has moved them to within two points of third-placed St Mirren, after thumping the Buddies 4-0 last time out.

However, Docherty is determined his side don’t get ahead of themselves.

“We have been doing well and performing well – the form table says we’re third,” the Dundee boss said.

“So we’re in a good position and want to keep the momentum going.

“But when you are a newly-promoted club, the first objective always has to be to preserve your Premiership status.

“So we’re not going above that, we’re not looking beyond staying in the league.

“It’s a cliche and people don’t like it, but it really is game-to-game for us.

“I’m happy with the level of performance and I’m happy with the form, but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves.

“It’s very important you stay focused on what you’re good at and doing well because when you don’t do that you can trip yourself up.

“As a newly-promoted team we are in a healthy position right now but there’s a long way to go.”

Returning stars

Docherty will have some decisions to make when the Hibees come to town on Saturday.

The Dundee manager was delighted to report his squad has a clean bill of health.

That’s after welcoming Josh Mulligan and Scott Tiffoney back from injury.

Both will be available for the weekend. Mulligan has been out since being red-carded against Kilmarnock in September while Tiffoney’s season has been stop-start since his summer move from Partick Thistle.

“Josh Mulligan is back training again and so is Scott Tiffoney, which is great news,” Docherty added.

“They are both in full work, so we have a clean bill of health.

“Every player is fit and ready to go, which is brilliant going into this busy stage of the season.

“We have eight games between now and the winter break, four at home and four away, so we’ll need the squad.

“So it’s great to go into it with a full squad and I have to compliment the medical staff for getting everyone in the shape they are.

“Getting Josh and Scott back again just enhances the fantastic squad I’ve got. We’re really strong, there’s a hunger and competitiveness there.

“So we’re in a healthy position right now.”