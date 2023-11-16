Lizanec murder trial – Body of Perthshire mum found ‘jammed’ inside airing cupboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lizanec murder trial – Body of Perthshire mum found ‘jammed’ inside airing cupboard

The body of Michelle Lizanec was discovered by police after they forced entry to her former marital home in Orchard Way, Inchture.

By Jamie Buchan
A Perthshire mother allegedly murdered by her husband was found “jammed” into the bottom of an airing cupboard, a trial has heard.

Retired sergeant Paul McDade told a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh how officers used a metal battering ram to get inside the property in the early hours of February 14 2021.

“I went down the hallway and into a small bathroom,” he said.

“Inside, there was an airing cupboard.”

Mr McDade, 53, said he opened the cupboard and saw Mrs Lizanec’s body underneath a bottom shelf.

He said her knees were pulled up to her chest and her head was forward.

“She was basically jammed into the bottom of the cupboard,” he said.

Police outside Mrs Lizanec’s former marital home in Orchard Way, Inchture. Image: DCT Media

“I felt the side of her neck and detected warmth, so I advised a colleague to fetch our advanced first aid kit.”

Mr McDade then pulled the body out of the 3ft by 2ft cupboard.

“Unfortunately, it was obvious that she was dead.

“She was drenched in blood and had a wound to her neck/throat area.”

Michelle’s husband John Lizanec is on trial accused of murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He denies all charges.

CCTV trail

The jury was shown CCTV footage collected by police.

Detective Constable David Budd said Mrs Lizanec’s “distinctive” black and white Ford Ecosport was caught on camera driving across the Tay Road Bridge at 6.42pm on February 13.

It had earlier left daughter Sophie Lizanec’s home in Elie, near St Andrews.

The vehicle is seen pulling into the forecourt at Tesco, Riverside Drive, Dundee.

DC Budd, 44, said both Mrs Lizanec and her husband could be seen in the front of the car, gesturing with their hands.

After filling up, Lizanec is seen in the passenger seat putting his head in his hands and leaning forward.

Mrs Lizanec next drives into the supermarket car park.

The couple go into Tesco to buy items at the self-serve check-out.

Tesco Riverside filling station
CCTV from the petrol station at Tesco Riverside was shown to the jury. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

When Lizanec walks away briefly, his wife uses her mobile phone, possibly to send a text, said DC Budd.

The footage shows the car parking outside Lizanec’s home at Inchture at around 8.18pm.

It then leaves Inchture just after 10pm.

The car is then caught on camera driving to Asda at Milton of Craigie Road.

Lizanec goes into the supermarket alone.

DC Budd said when he appears on in-store CCTV, the accused is wearing a completely different outfit – including trainers – than when he was seen at B&M, Leven, with his wife and Sophie earlier that afternoon.

Lizanec buys cigarettes and a lighter and appears to leave the store.

He then turns back and buys an £8 belt, which he appears to put on in the store.

A private CCTV camera later picks up Mrs Lizanec’s car arriving at Balunie Road, Dundee.

Allegations denied

Prosecutors accuse Lizanec of murdering his wife by striking her on the neck with a knife, having previously shown “malice and ill-will” towards her, on February 13 2021.

It is further alleged he hid her body inside a cupboard, cleaned blood off himself, changed his clothes and footwear and fled the scene.

The trial is underway at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He is accused of then barricading himself inside his mother Francis Flood’s home at Balunie Street, Dundee.

Lizanec faces a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive way by refusing to leave the property, arming himself with a knife and repeatedly holding it to his neck while threatening to kill himself and self harm in the presence of police and his 68-year-old mother.

He further faces allegations of engaging in an abusive course of behaviour against his wife between April 1 2019 and February 13 2021 at their then-homes in Chaise Road, Bridge of Earn, and Orchard Way, Inchture.

The trial before Lord Fairley continues.

