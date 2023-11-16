Lizanec murder trial – Accused told his mum in Dundee ‘I’ve done a bad thing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Lizanec murder trial – Accused told his mum in Dundee ‘I’ve done a bad thing’

Officers descended on Francis Flood’s bungalow in Balunie Street, hours after Lizanec’s wife Michelle was found dead inside an airing cupboard at her former marital home in Inchture.

By Jamie Buchan
Francis Flood (L) and armed police at Balunie Street, Dundee, in February 2021 (R)
Francis Flood (L) and armed police at Balunie Street, Dundee, in February 2021 (R)

Murder accused John Lizanec told his mother “I’ve done a bad thing,” as armed police surrounded her Dundee home, his murder trial has heard.

Officers descended on Francis Flood’s bungalow in Balunie Street, hours after Lizanec’s wife Michelle was found dead inside an airing cupboard at their former marital home in Inchture.

Mrs Flood, 68, gave evidence on the fourth day of her son’s trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Lizanec, 49, is accused of murdering his wife on February 13 2021, before barricading himself at his mother’s address the following day.

He denies the allegations.

Michelle Lizanec
Michelle Lizanec.

Jurors head Mrs Flood told police her son twice said he had hurt his wife.

He told her: “She’s dead, mum. She’s f***ing dead.”

‘Big breakfast’ as police descended

Mrs Flood said she went to bed early on Saturday, February 13 2021.

Between 10.30 and 10.45pm, she said she was woken by “chapping” on her back door.

“Because of the area I live in, I have a habit of shouting ‘friend or foe, good or bad?’” she told the trial.

When she saw it was her son, she invited him inside.

“He looked a bit white and I said: ‘You need a good feed’.”

Police at Balunie Street, Dundee, on February 15 2021. Image: DC Thomson.

She said he told her: “Oh, it’s terrible mum. Michelle’s hurt herself.”

“I didn’t want to pry too much,” Mrs Flood said.

The trial has previously heard how the accused and his wife and daughter had spent the day together.

Mrs Flood made her son a bed for the night and went to sleep upstairs until 8.30 to 9am.

“I went to the kitchen and opened the blinds.

“I looked out and said ‘something must be happening,’ because there were police everywhere.

“I said to John there must have been something going on in the street.

“He said: ‘This is to do with me, they’re here for me.’

The police incident on Balunie Street.
Mrs Flood said she saw armed police on Balunie Street. Image: DC Thomson.

“I thought God, it looks awfully funny having armed officers all around my home.”

Asked by advocate depute Shanti Maguire what happened next, Mrs Flood said: “I made a big breakfast for John and he ate it.”

‘Piggy in the middle’

Mrs Flood said her son later paced the floor while holding a knife, as a police officer spoke to them through the letter box.

She said she was “piggy in the middle,” and repeatedly asked the police if Mrs Lizanec was okay, on behalf of her son.

Investigators at Balunie Street, Dundee in February 2021. Image: DCT Media

Some time later, a senior officer told her that Mrs Lizanec had died.

“My world just fell apart.

“I loved Michelle like she was one of mine. We had some good laughs.”

‘I’ve done a bad thing’

The court heard Mrs Flood gave a statement to police after her son was arrested.

She told them: “John sat in the living room with his head in his hands.

“He said: ‘I’ve done a bad thing.’

“He did not say what he had done and I did not ask him.”

Later in her statement, she said: “I asked him if he had hurt Michelle and he said ‘aye’.

“I asked him what he had done but he refused to tell me.”

She told police her son later said to her Mrs Lizanec was at home, “in the bathroom.”

He then told her: “She’s dead mum, she’s f***ing dead.

“That’s my life over with now, after 28 years.”

Francis Flood
Francis Flood gave evidence at her son’s murder trial.

Mrs Flood confirmed what she told police in her statement had been the truth.

She denied her son had barricaded the front door with a sofa.

She said there was a couch in the hallway, waiting to be picked up by a buyer.

The court heard that after several hours, Lizanec told police through the letter box he was coming outside.

He went to the bathroom before stepping out of the front door, Mrs Flood said.

The trial was shown a photo of the bathroom with blood on the floor and in the sink, with a black-handled knife on top of a radiator.

Under cross-examination by defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson, Mrs Flood said her son might not have told her Mrs Lizanec had hurt herself but she confirmed what she told police was true.

Allegations denied

Lizanec denies all charges.

He is accused of murdering his wife by striking her on the neck with a knife, having previously shown “malice and ill-will” towards her, on February 13 2021.

It is further alleged that he hid her body inside a cupboard, cleaned blood off himself, changed his clothes and footwear and fled the scene.

The trial is underway at Edinburgh High Court.

Lizanec faces a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive way by refusing to leave the property, arming himself with a knife and repeatedly holding it to his neck while threatening to kill himself and self harm in the presence of police and his mother.

He further faces allegations of engaging in an abusive course of behaviour against his wife between April 1 2019 and February 13 2021 at their then-homes in Chaise Road, Bridge of Earn, and Orchard Way, Inchture.

The trial before Lord Fairley continues.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Francis Flood (L) and armed police at Balunie Street, Dundee, in February 2021 (R)
Thursday court round-up — Social supply and Christmas curfew exemption
Francis Flood (L) and armed police at Balunie Street, Dundee, in February 2021 (R)
Lizanec murder trial - Body of Perthshire mum found ‘jammed’ inside airing cupboard
Francis Flood (L) and armed police at Balunie Street, Dundee, in February 2021 (R)
Pair sentenced for racially abusing Humza Yousaf in Dundee
Francis Flood (L) and armed police at Balunie Street, Dundee, in February 2021 (R)
David Barnes guilty: How neighbours’ suspicions and airport luggage theft helped snare Fife murderer
Francis Flood (L) and armed police at Balunie Street, Dundee, in February 2021 (R)
St Andrews man had bestiality and necro porn in phone 'favourites'
Francis Flood (L) and armed police at Balunie Street, Dundee, in February 2021 (R)
Drugs pair set up £290k cannabis farm in vacant Dundee social club
Francis Flood (L) and armed police at Balunie Street, Dundee, in February 2021 (R)
Detective inspector will 'almost certainly' lose job for Fife five-times drink-drive limit shame
Francis Flood (L) and armed police at Balunie Street, Dundee, in February 2021 (R)
Fife worker choked unconscious in horrific conveyor belt entrapment
Francis Flood (L) and armed police at Balunie Street, Dundee, in February 2021 (R)
Skeleton-in-cupboard killer guilty of murdering Fife dad Ean Coutts
Francis Flood (L) and armed police at Balunie Street, Dundee, in February 2021 (R)
Wednesday court round-up — Bit paramedic and abused 999 operators