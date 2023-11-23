Auchterarder man rages at Royal Mail after wife gets no birthday cards through letterbox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Auchterarder man rages at Royal Mail after wife gets no birthday cards through letterbox

'Normally she would receive enough to fill two fireplaces.'

By Kieran Webster
Kevin Boyle standing by his letterbox
Kevin Boyle claims he has not received mail since the start of November. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

An Auchterarder man has been left frustrated after Royal Mail failed to deliver his wife’s birthday cards.

Kevin Boyle claims he has received no post since the start of November, meaning cards for his wife, whose birthday was on Monday, have not arrived.

Despite calling up to complain to Royal Mail, he does not know when his post will arrive.

Wife ‘not received birthday cards’

The 59-year-old told The Courier: “We’re talking since the start of the month since I received post.

“It was my wife’s birthday on Monday and she has a lot of friends – she is one of those people that keeps up with others with cards.

“But on Monday, or prior to Monday, or since, she has not received a card.

“Normally she would receive enough to fill two fireplaces, but not one card has appeared.

“We’re waiting for packages that are meant to be getting delivered from Royal Mail that haven’t arrived.

Kevin Boyle outside his Auchterarder property.
Kevin says his neighbours have also not received mail for weeks. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“There are bills that have not arrived – we’ve not had a thing going back to the start of November.”

Royal Mail problems in ‘short-staffed’ Auchterarder

Kevin has managed to get in touch with Royal Mail about the issue but received no answer as to when his post will come.

He claims he was told it was due to staff shortages and a lack of sick cover.

The Auchterarder man added: “Sometimes I’ve been waiting over 60 minutes on the phone and there isn’t a local number working.

Kevin claims Royal Mail told him they have a staff shortage. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

“Eventually, once I got hold of them, the lady said they had received hundreds of complaints.

“She apologised and said they were short-staffed, but that’s not my problem.

“I just want to know when my mail will arrive but she couldn’t even tell me that.

“I don’t know what’s happening regarding my mail, and the bigger concern is, what’s happened to my mail? I just don’t know.

“All the neighbours have had the problems; it’s the one driver that serves all of us.”

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: “There were delays to this customer’s route last week due to higher vacancy levels and sick absence.

“We have since brought additional agency workers into the delivery office to assist with the demand and can confirm service has resumed properly again this week.”

