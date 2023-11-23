Auchterarder man rages at Royal Mail after wife gets no birthday cards through letterbox

An Auchterarder man has been left frustrated after Royal Mail failed to deliver his wife’s birthday cards.

Kevin Boyle claims he has received no post since the start of November, meaning cards for his wife, whose birthday was on Monday, have not arrived.

Despite calling up to complain to Royal Mail, he does not know when his post will arrive.

Wife ‘not received birthday cards’

The 59-year-old told The Courier: “We’re talking since the start of the month since I received post.

“It was my wife’s birthday on Monday and she has a lot of friends – she is one of those people that keeps up with others with cards.

“But on Monday, or prior to Monday, or since, she has not received a card.

“Normally she would receive enough to fill two fireplaces, but not one card has appeared.

“We’re waiting for packages that are meant to be getting delivered from Royal Mail that haven’t arrived.

“There are bills that have not arrived – we’ve not had a thing going back to the start of November.”

Royal Mail problems in ‘short-staffed’ Auchterarder

Kevin has managed to get in touch with Royal Mail about the issue but received no answer as to when his post will come.

He claims he was told it was due to staff shortages and a lack of sick cover.

The Auchterarder man added: “Sometimes I’ve been waiting over 60 minutes on the phone and there isn’t a local number working.

“Eventually, once I got hold of them, the lady said they had received hundreds of complaints.

“She apologised and said they were short-staffed, but that’s not my problem.

“I just want to know when my mail will arrive but she couldn’t even tell me that.

“I don’t know what’s happening regarding my mail, and the bigger concern is, what’s happened to my mail? I just don’t know.

“All the neighbours have had the problems; it’s the one driver that serves all of us.”

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: “There were delays to this customer’s route last week due to higher vacancy levels and sick absence.

“We have since brought additional agency workers into the delivery office to assist with the demand and can confirm service has resumed properly again this week.”