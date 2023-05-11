James McPake wins manager of the year after leading Dunfermline to League One title

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake has been named the manager of the year for League One after guiding the Pars back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The former Dundee manager took charge last summer with the club at a low point following relegation.

In what was seen as a strong League One, including the likes of Falkirk, Airdrie, Alloa and Queen of the South, McPake lost just one of his 36 matches – a 2-0 defeat to Montrose.

Despite eight draws at KDM Group East End Park, Dunfermline were unbeaten at home – the first time this has happened at East End Park in the post-war era.

The Pars also set a club record points total and a record number of clean sheets across all competitions, among many more.

Earlier in the week Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus picked up the League One award for player of the year and four Pars players were named in the third-tier’s PFA team of the season.

Craig Wighton also took player of the month for April.